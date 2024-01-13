Cheyenne police chief: CPD to continue 'data-driven' approach to crime prevention in 2024

Jan. 12—CHEYENNE — Cheyenne Police Chief Mark Francisco said his department is entering 2024 by doubling down on the agency's effort to use a "data-driven" approach to policing in the city.

"One of the things that we wanted to do in 2023 is become a bit more data-driven in how we approach crime trends," he said. "So, we've been attempting to do a couple of things — (we set up) a crime analyst, we re-tasked one of our records people with becoming a crime analyst."

To address the findings from the data, CPD has also requested funding to hire two new full-time officers, who are meant to put the findings of the crime analyst into practice.

Priorities

In an interview with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle looking back on CPD's accomplishments in 2023, Francisco said the main areas that police were looking to target were vehicular accidents that resulted in injuries and property crimes. While he said the city saw a 5% decline in accidents that resulted in injuries, the number of property crimes appeared to be largely unchanged in 2023, when compared to the year before.

"Every year, we set goals, and what we wanted to do in 2023 was with property crime reduction and injury accident reduction," he said. "We did see a decrease in injury accidents of 5%, which was about what we were shooting for. Unfortunately, property crimes stayed pretty static or maybe jumped up a little bit, mainly in the areas of shoplifting and theft from autos. So, we still have some work to do with that."

Part of the reason for not meeting that goal, he said, was the nationwide problem of police officer recruitment and retention.

"It's pretty tough to fill positions, and while we've done a good job of that, we've lost some people, as well," Francisco continued. "We hired 22 new officers in 2023, and four those were laterals (from other departments), which we can put to work a bit quicker. The others are in various stages of training. The plan is in place, the struggle has been the staff and, overall, we're not too bad, but we've got to get that group out of training so we can actually place them on the street."

While the problem isn't exclusive to Cheyenne, Francisco said there are some things that the city has over others that makes it an attractive place for officers from out of state to work. He previously worked in Kansas City, Missouri, where the relationship people have with law enforcement can often be tense.

"The difference I've seen here in Cheyenne is just the, you know, I would call a mutual respect," he said. "The community, I think, has a respect for law enforcement, what they do, and are very willing to participate in assisting us to solve crimes when we face them."

Multiple homicides

Several notable homicides occurred in Laramie County in 2023, despite the fact that killings are often rare in the capital city. In 2022, Francisco said, there were no homicides in Cheyenne. But, despite that, he said CPD still has the resources to pursue an investigation just as well as a larger metropolitan area's police department.

"It's not a frequent occurrence, by any means, but I would like to assure folks that, when they do happen, we do have the resources to conduct a thorough investigation," he said.

CPD can respond proportionately to the incident, he added, devoting more resources to larger crime scenes when needed.

"It's scalable, right? It's heavily dependent on the scene," he said. "For instance, down here, where the girl was shot in the park, there was a large number of people present. It took a large number. So, we scale up, we get detectives out."

A part of their ability to respond effectively is the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, which can help with investigations across the state when necessary. The police can also access the same technology that other departments use, making solving crimes as easy as an agency with a larger staff.

"We do have access to the same kind of crime scene technology, the same kind of lab technology that's run by DCI," he continued. "If they don't offer it, we can always get it elsewhere and, you know, analyze our evidence that way. So you know, coming from a bigger city with far more homicides, I don't feel like we're behind on how we can conduct our investigations here.

"So, I don't anticipate any changes in our processes, I think they're solid."

Into the new year

Francisco said that, in 2024, the agency will focus on doing more of the same.

"I don't know that we have any big things in order," he said. "It's a continuation of our data-driven approach that we're really trying to use mindfully."

He concluded by thanking his staff, which he said weathered the staffing shortages by taking on a higher caseload.

"I personally am very proud of the employees of the Cheyenne Police Department. They've embraced some of these changes wholeheartedly, and are willing to try some new approaches," he concluded. "Frankly, a good part of the year, we were a little short on staff, as our hiring ramped up. I would like to reassure our community ... that they have a very dedicated bunch of folks here that really love their craft and are happy to go out and help the community."

