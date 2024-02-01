Cheyenne Police Department gives awards for outstanding service in 2023

Jan. 31—CHEYENNE — The Cheyenne Police Department gave out more than a dozen awards Wednesday to police officers and others who demonstrated outstanding service in 2023.

For his service on a variety of property crimes, and his involvement in the investigation of a fatal shooting at Lincoln Park in April last year, former Detective Mike Fernandez was recognized as special officer of the year at the awards ceremony at the Cheyenne Public Safety Center.

"He did a good job of coordinating detective efforts with the investigation and was diligent about following up on leads," a CPD official said of Fernandez's work. "He was able to identify several individuals involved in the incident, and four suspects were arrested and charged for their participation. The (case is) just a sample of the dedicated work he did while a member of the detective bureau. He is dedicated and thorough in his investigations, and truly cares for the victims in this community."

Fernandez is now a school resource officer with the Cheyenne Police Department.

The officer of the year award was given to officer Kaitlin Peterson for her time as a patrol officer, squad leader, field training officer and as a recent member of the department's bomb squad.

"She is an extremely reliable officer and can be trusted with any task," an officer said about Peterson. "... The first time she supervised a patrol shift, the high-speed pursuit of a felony suspect took place. The pursuit was complex, and the suspect was apprehended. She did not shy away from her responsibilities during such a trial by fire; instead, she thrived from the situation and proved an excellent leader."

The department's award for civilian of the year went to Amy Dillon, who had helped with the department's ability to recruit and "streamlined" its hiring process.

Harriett "Binney" Stevenson was awarded the volunteer of the year award for her 25 years of service in the Citizens on Patrol program with the Cheyenne Police Department. Stevenson had contributed thousands of hours worth of work during her time with the program, police officials said. Most of her time, they added, was as a crossing guard for local schoolchildren, where she showed her passion for students and their safety.

Several officers were given awards for their involvement in making arrests in connection with several tense interactions, including providing quick medical care after a bullet wound to save someone's life and apprehending a student at a school sporting event who reportedly had a weapon.

Multiple large teams of detectives and officers were awarded for their involvement in high-profile investigations in 2023, including responding to and investigating the murder of Cheyenne teen Phoenix Cerenil, who was killed by her boyfriend, Charles Karn, and the response to the fatal shooting at Lincoln Park that led to the death of 15-year-old BayLee Carabajal-Clark.

The department also gave out several other awards to civilians and officers, including recognizing more than 30 officers who had scored a perfect score on the department's marksmanship test.

Samir Knox is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's criminal justice and public safety reporter. He can be reached by email at sknox@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3152. Follow him on Twitter at @bySamirKnox.