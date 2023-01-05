Cheyenne shooting suspect arrested for attempted murder

Jan. 4—CHEYENNE — A shooting suspect was brought into custody Tuesday night by the Cheyenne Police Department, and has been booked into Laramie County Jail on charges of second-degree attempted murder and aggravated assault.

According to a CPD news release sent out Wednesday morning, Solomon Nunez, 20, was the subject of an investigation following reports of a shooting at a residence in the 1800 block of East 19th Street.

Cheyenne Police officers responded to the report at approximately 5:35 p.m., and located one male victim at the scene with an apparent gun shot wound. American Medical Response arrived and transported the victim by ambulance to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Officers learned through the investigation that Nunez entered into a verbal altercation with the victim in the basement of the Cheyenne residence.

As the argument escalated, Nunez reportedly pulled a firearm and shot him. Another adult male at the residence heard the argument and went downstairs to intervene, witnessing the shooting. Nunez then pointed the firearm in the direction of the second victim, who retreated back up the stairs. Nunez then fled from the residence on foot.

Responding officers secured the scene and through investigative work, determined Nunez was at the Pioneer Hotel located on West 17th Street.

Upon arrival at the hotel, it was confirmed Nunez was staying in a room on the property. CPD officials said out of an abundance of caution, officers started to evacuate surrounding rooms. During the evacuation, officers observed the door to Nunez's room open and gave verbal commands for him to exit. Nunez complied and was taken into custody without incident.

"Keeping our community safe requires teamwork," said Chief Mark Francisco. "I want to commend the patrol officers who quickly located the suspect, as well as the detectives and crime scene investigators who worked late into the night to interview witnesses and gather evidence to build a solid case.

"Also, special thank you to Laramie County Sheriff's Office deputies and AMR personnel for providing additional assistance and support."

The Facebook post with original information on the shooting can be found at https://www.facebook.com/CheyennePoliceDepartment.

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.