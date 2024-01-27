Cheyenne Soccer Club wants to build indoor soccer facility

Jan. 26—CHEYENNE — Cheyenne Soccer Club is beginning to move forward with plans to construct two indoor soccer fields at North Cheyenne Community Park.

While it is still early in the process, and there are no set costs for the project, CSC estimates it could cost somewhere between $50 million and $70 million.

The Cheyenne nonprofit is seeking city approval for permission to build the facility on 11.8 acres of the park. City Council will likely decide in the next few weeks whether to allow the project and support CSC's fundraising efforts.

However, this project will not be funded with taxpayer dollars. If approved by the governing body, CSC will begin the first phase of the project: fundraising for the first indoor soccer facility.

"We'll be asking private donors, we'll be asking businesses and corporations," said Leslie Hill, secretary of the board of Cheyenne Soccer Club, "we will be approaching the government. There's [American Rescue Plan Act] funding still available, so we'll be applying for that."

She estimated that the first indoor facility will cost around $35 million, including construction of the building and field, as well as amenities such as restrooms, concessions and office spaces. The second portion of the first phase is to construct the other indoor facility and additional parking, totaling at least 200 more spaces.

Hill said CSC will assess the demand and funding to support the additional facility once the first one is completed.

The second phase of the project is to invest an additional estimated $18.5 million into outdoor amenities across the 117-acre North Cheyenne Community Park. This includes adding two full-size grass fields, increasing the total to 12 fields in the park, as well as improving the entryway, adding restrooms, renovating and expanding the play area, renovating existing basketball courts for futsal, and enhancing hiking and mountain biking trails.

Currently, the park has no sidewalks, limited access to shelter from the weather, limited accessibility for those with disabilities and only one restroom.

Phase two of this project has been in the planning stages for years, but has not been acted on since voters denied supporting park improvements a few years ago.

If realized as anticipated, both phases could cost around $100 million. More accurate cost estimates are currently being developed.

"Things are not going to get cheaper," Hill said. "Construction materials are not going to become less expensive, so our hope is to move as quickly as we can."

There is no existing sewer or water infrastructure at the proposed site. It's possible that the city will need to use funds to update this, but Hill said she hopes to be able to bundle those expenses into the fundraising.

Once completed, CSC estimates the complex will have a total economic impact on the community of nearly $8.3 million annually. Among 2,407 teams competing in more than 2,600 games each year, 14,671 non-local visitors will spend an estimated 51,738 days in town and around generate around 11,730 hotel stays through tournament and facility-related tourism each year.

Between lodging, dining, entertainment, retail and travel, the nonprofit estimates the facility will contribute around $827,803 in annual tax revenue to the community.

"There's a ton of opportunity for revenue for the community," Hill said, "along with growth for our programs and other sports, as well."

The indoor fields will be able to host other sports, including baseball, softball, lacrosse and football. In addition, outside groups such as youth organizations, Laramie County School District 1 and Laramie County Community College have expressed a need and a desire for an indoor facility for practices and games.

Hill said the nonprofit, which has been around since 1978, is restricted by its capacity to continue serving more than 2,000 players enrolled in CSC programs.

"Our program isn't able to continue growing and developing players," she said, "because we're so limited by what we can offer for training and the ability to play."

Since the summer of 2022, 182 out of 1,234 outdoor games had been canceled — nearly 15% — due to poor weather conditions. There is no indoor facility like the one proposed at North Cheyenne Community Park. Hill said she believes the addition to the community will also increase the quality of life and attract more people to live in Cheyenne.

"The support has been phenomenal for this, because we don't have anything like it," Hill said. "It's just something that we need. We desperately need it."

