Cheyenne woman pleads guilty to stealing over $200K

Apr. 1—CHEYENNE — A Cheyenne woman pleaded guilty Friday morning in federal court to stealing more than $200,000 from a local theater company over the span of two years.

Late last November, Carissa J. Dunn-Pollard, 45, was accused of defrauding Cheyenne Little Theatre Players during her employment as a part-time bookkeeper from roughly September 2020 to May 2022. At the time, the charges against Dunn-Pollard carried a maximum sentence of 100 years in prison.

On March 6, Dunn-Pollard filed a plea agreement in her case, which was accepted by the prosecution, reducing her charges from five counts of wire fraud and one count of tax evasion to one count of wire fraud and one count of tax evasion.

Assistant United States Attorney Margaret M. Vierbuchen said that with Dunn-Pollard's guilty plea, the prosecution would seek the "low end" of the guidelines, if they're accepted, or a 27- to 33-month sentence.

Dunn-Pollard now faces a maximum prison sentence of 21 years and up to $275,000 in fines. She has also agreed to pay $220,000 in restitution to the Cheyenne Little Theatre Players, as well as a penalty to the Internal Revenue Service, though they have not yet settled on an appropriate figure.

Federal crimes do not carry the possibility of probation, but it is possible that Dunn-Pollard could be sentenced to a minimum of three years on supervised release. Under these terms, there would be strict limitations on where she could live, work and "who you can associate with," Judge Alan B. Johnson said.

During her plea, Judge Johnson also walked Dunn-Pollard through the repercussions of being convicted of a felony offense, including that she would no longer have the right to vote, hold public office, perform government services or possess a firearm.

The judge also acknowledged that Dunn-Pollard had been forthcoming with information and fully compliant throughout the process, nor was she deemed a threat or flight risk. Her original release on bond will be maintained until her sentencing on June 21.

Story continues

Dunn-Pollard retains the right to appeal ahead of her sentencing date.

As a bookkeeper for Cheyenne Little Theatre Players, Dunn-Pollard was the sole person responsible for keeping financial records, "including paying bills, managing payroll, and submitting financial reports to the (theater's) management," according to the affidavit of probable cause.

Over the span of the two years during which she admitted to stealing from the theater, Dunn-Pollard had transferred $53,819 into her bank account through 54 different "payroll deposits." Theater management was suspicious after discovering these "unusual transfers of funds."

When confronting Dunn-Pollard about these transfers, management was "met with delay tactics ranging from out-of-state travel to (an) inability to gain access to the Theatre's account," according to the affidavit.

Dunn-Pollard also reported $41,052.52 in total wages had been paid out to CLTP employees from July-December 2021. Over the same period, she had deposited $94,500 into her bank account through 28 separate transactions.

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.