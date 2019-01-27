At CHF40.66, Is Julius Baer Group Ltd. (VTX:BAER) Worth Looking At Closely?

Julius Baer Group Ltd. (VTX:BAER), which is in the capital markets business, and is based in Switzerland, saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the SWX. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Julius Baer Group’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Julius Baer Group still cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 5.9% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Julius Baer Group today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth CHF43.21, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Furthermore, Julius Baer Group’s low beta implies that the stock is less volatile than the wider market.

What kind of growth will Julius Baer Group generate?

SWX:BAER Future Profit January 27th 19

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Julius Baer Group’s earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in BAER’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BAER, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

