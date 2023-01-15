At CHF70.85, Is It Time To Put Landis+Gyr Group AG (VTX:LAND) On Your Watch List?

Landis+Gyr Group AG (VTX:LAND), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the SWX over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Landis+Gyr Group’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Landis+Gyr Group Still Cheap?

According to my valuation model, Landis+Gyr Group seems to be fairly priced at around 9.6% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Landis+Gyr Group today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth CHF78.42, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Landis+Gyr Group’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Landis+Gyr Group?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Landis+Gyr Group, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Currently, LAND appears to be trading around its fair value, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on LAND for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystalize your views on LAND should the price fluctuate below its true value.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. Be aware that Landis+Gyr Group is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those is potentially serious...

