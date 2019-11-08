At CHF79.20, Is It Time To Put Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (VTX:CFR) On Your Watch List?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (VTX:CFR). The company's stock saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the SWX over the last few months. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Compagnie Financière Richemont’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Compagnie Financière Richemont?

According to my relative valuation model, the stock seems to be currently fairly priced. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 14.6x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 17.61x, which means if you buy Compagnie Financière Richemont today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Compagnie Financière Richemont should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Compagnie Financière Richemont’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Compagnie Financière Richemont?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a negative profit growth of -20% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Compagnie Financière Richemont. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? CFR seems fairly priced right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on CFR, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CFR for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The price seems to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystalize your views on CFR should the price fluctuate below its true value.

