CHI Franciscan's Harrison Medical Center Partners with Local Naval Division to Manufacture Supplies During COVID-19

Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division utilizes 3D printing to supply face shields to CHI Franciscan

BREMERTON, Wash., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CHI Franciscan is excited to announce a partnership with the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division, Keyport to develop face shields to support the needs of staff during the COVID-19 outbreak. Harrison Medical Center picked up its first batch of face shields on Friday, April 10, 2020.

"I continue to be inspired and impressed by the Kitsap community's generosity, willingness, and capability to support our health care professionals who are combatting COVID-19," said David Weiss, MD, associate chief medical officer, Harrison Medical Center and St. Anthony Hospital. "At CHI Franciscan, we are doing everything possible to ensure the safety of our outstanding health care professionals as they care for our patients. Our partnership with NUWC Division Keyport, and other members of the military community, to develop face shields and other personal protective equipment will help us further our goal of keeping our staff safe during this challenging time."

NUWC Division Keyport utilizes additive manufacturing, or 3D printing technology, which can manufacture a broad range of items, from face shields to complex parts used onboard U.S. Navy ships and submarines.

About CHI Franciscan

CHI Franciscan is a Catholic nonprofit health system based in Tacoma, Washington, with a team of more than 12,500 physicians, advanced practice clinicians, nurses, and staff that provide expert, compassionate medical care at 10 acute care hospitals and over 220 primary and specialty care clinics throughout the greater Puget Sound. This includes St. Anthony Hospital, Gig Harbor; St. Clare Hospital, Lakewood; St. Elizabeth Hospital, Enumclaw; St. Francis Hospital, Federal Way; St. Joseph Medical Center, Tacoma; Harrison Medical Center, Bremerton and Silverdale; Highline Medical Center, Burien; CHI Franciscan Rehabilitation Hospital, Tacoma, and Wellfound Behavioral Health Hospital, Tacoma. Started in 1891 by the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia, today CHI Franciscan is one of the largest health systems in Washington state. The system is comprised of more than 1,200 hospital beds and over 4,000 credentialed providers offering cardiovascular care, cancer care, orthopedics and sports medicine, neurosciences, women's care and other health care services. CHI Franciscan's mission is to create healthier communities, including caring for the poor and underserved. In fiscal year 2018, the organization provided nearly $200 million in community benefit—free, subsidized, and reduced cost health care and programs. Follow CHI Franciscan on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/CHIFranciscan , Twitter @CHIFranciscan and Instagram @chi.franciscan or go to our website for information www.chifranciscan.org.

CHI Franciscan Logo (PRNewsfoto/CHI Franciscan) More

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chi-franciscans-harrison-medical-center-partners-with-local-naval-division-to-manufacture-supplies-during-covid-19-301039611.html

SOURCE CHI Franciscan