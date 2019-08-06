The Chi Ho Development Holdings (HKG:8423) Share Price Is Down 59% So Some Shareholders Are Wishing They Sold

Investing in stocks comes with the risk that the share price will fall. Unfortunately, shareholders of Chi Ho Development Holdings Limited (HKG:8423) have suffered share price declines over the last year. To wit the share price is down 59% in that time. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Chi Ho Development Holdings because we don't have a long term history to look at. Furthermore, it's down 28% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. However, one could argue that the price has been influenced by the general market, which is down 12% in the same timeframe.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Unfortunately Chi Ho Development Holdings reported an EPS drop of 22% for the last year. This reduction in EPS is not as bad as the 59% share price fall. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, a year ago.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

Chi Ho Development Holdings shareholders are down 59% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 7.7%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. With the stock down 28% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. Before forming an opinion on Chi Ho Development Holdings you might want to consider these 3 valuation metrics.

