Chi Kan Tang Is The Non-Executive Director of Candy Club Holdings Limited (ASX:CLB) And They Just Picked Up 5.1% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Candy Club Holdings Limited (ASX:CLB) should definitely note that the Non-Executive Director, Chi Kan Tang, recently paid AU$0.18 per share to buy AU$450k worth of the stock. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 5.1%.

Candy Club Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Non-Executive Chairman James Baillieu bought AU$1.7m worth of shares at a price of AU$0.22 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.14. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid AU$9.2m for 56.42m shares. But insiders sold 1.25m shares worth AU$225k. In total, Candy Club Holdings insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. They paid about AU$0.16 on average. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of Candy Club Holdings

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Candy Club Holdings insiders own about AU$23m worth of shares (which is 47% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Candy Club Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Candy Club Holdings insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. That's what I like to see! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Candy Club Holdings you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious.

