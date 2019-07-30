Some Chia Tai Enterprises International (HKG:3839) Shareholders Are Down 31%

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. That downside risk was realized by Chia Tai Enterprises International Limited (HKG:3839) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 31%. That's well bellow the market return of -5.0%. However, the longer term returns haven't been so bad, with the stock down 16% in the last three years. Furthermore, it's down 11% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. However, one could argue that the price has been influenced by the general market, which is down 7.6% in the same timeframe.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Unhappily, Chia Tai Enterprises International had to report a 4.4% decline in EPS over the last year. This reduction in EPS is not as bad as the 31% share price fall. Unsurprisingly, given the lack of EPS growth, the market seems to be more cautious about the stock. The P/E ratio of 2.93 also points to the negative market sentiment.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

SEHK:3839 Past and Future Earnings, July 30th 2019

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Chia Tai Enterprises International shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 31%. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 5.0%, likely weighing on the stock. The three-year loss of 5.7% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. Although Warren Buffett famously said he likes to 'buy when there is blood on the streets', he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. You could get a better understanding of Chia Tai Enterprises International's growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

