Chicago 15-year-old brings gun to high school despite metal detectors being in place

A Chicago 15-year-old high school student was arrested on Monday after allegedly bringing a gun into his high school.

The teen allegedly brought his gun into Curie High School on Monday, despite the school requiring every student to pass through metal detectors upon entry, according to FOX 32 Chicago.

Police said that the teen was arrested and charged as a result of the incident.

The principal said during a special meeting on Thursday night that another student saw the gun and reported it to school leaders.

As a result of the incident, the school's principal is promising to increase security by adding more cameras, alarms, as well as increasing staff.

The shool's principal sent a letter to parents regarding the situation, stating that situations like this can be "concerning," according to ABC7 Chicago.

"I am committed to ensuring a safe and positive environment at school, and I know that situations like this can be concerning for our community," the letter states.