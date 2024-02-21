Chicago’s 2024 primary election: How to vote early, get a mail-in ballot or find a polling place on March 19

On March 19, Illinois primary voters will select their party’s nominees for an array of public offices. But the election is already underway as voters cast their ballots early or by mailing them in. This is a quick guide to explain what races are up for election, the different ways you can cast your ballot and the information people need to know if they still need to register to vote before Election Day.

Illinois Democratic and Republican voters will pick nominees for president as well as the delegates for the national nominating conventions. Some of the key local races include for U.S. Congress, the Illinois House, 23 of 59 seats in the Illinois Senate and two seats on the Illinois Supreme Court, though one is uncontested and outside the Chicago area.

Democratic primary voters in Cook County also will pick nominees in two races: Cook County state’s attorney and Cook County clerk of the Circuit Court. The other political parties don’t have contested races for both offices. And, in Chicago, voters will be asked whether they side with Mayor Brandon Johnson’s referendum question that proposes raising as much as $100 million for homelessness services by changing the graduated tax rate on the transfers of real estate.

This is a voters’ guide for Chicago residents. We also have a voters’ guide for suburban residents you can find here.

Have questions about how to vote or key deadlines? We’ve got you covered.

What are the major races on the ballot?

Voters will select candidates from each political party to run in the Nov. 5, 2024, General Election for the following offices:

U.S. president

U.S. representative

Illinois state senator

Illinois state representative

Illinois Supreme Court justice

Illinois Appellate Court judge

Circuit Court judge

Subcircuit judge

Cook County state’s attorney

Cook County commissioner

Cook County clerk of the Circuit Court

Water Reclamation District commissioner

Board of Review commissioner

The following offices will be elected March 19, 2024:

Ward committeeperson

Delegates and alternate delegates to national nominating convention.

​A citywide referendum will also be on the ballot to implement a tiered tax rate on all property sales. According to Chicago Board of Election Commissioners spokesman Max Bever this will be the first binding citywide referendum since 1992.

What are the key dates to know?

Feb. 9 marks both the first day mail-in ballots will be sent to voters who requested Republican, Libertarian and nonpartisan ballots. Democratic mail-in ballots have been delayed due to a court order to remove a judicial candidate and will be shipped as soon as possible after those are reprinted.

Feb. 15 marked the start of early voting in Chicago at two locations: Chicago Board of Elections (Sixth floor, Board offices), 69 W. Washington St. and Chicago Election Board Annex (Loop Super Site), 191 N. Clark St. Early voting closed temporarily while officials removed a judicial candidate’s name from ballots to comply with a court order, election officials said.

9 a.m., Feb. 21 marks the expected reopening of early voting at the Board offices and Super Site.

March 3 marks the last day to register to vote online through the Illinois State Board of Elections website.

9 a.m., March 4 marks the start of early voting in all 50 wards.

5 p.m, March 14 is the deadline to request a mail-in ballot.

March 18 marks the final day of early voting.

March 19is primary Election Day, also the latest date a mail-in ballot can be postmarked to be counted.

Am I eligible to vote?

According to the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners, city voters must:

be a U.S. citizen

born on or before Nov. 5, 2006

live in the same precinct at least 30 days before the election

not claim the right to vote elsewhere

not be in prison or serving time for a conviction

How do I register to vote?

You can register online with the Illinois State Board of Elections by March 3.

To register by mail, download the Board of Elections form and return and deliver or mail it in to 69 W. Washington St., sixth floor, Chicago, IL, 60602.

To register on Election Day or in person during early voting, you must bring two forms of identification, one of which must list your current address. Here is a list of acceptable forms of ID.

If you already are registered to vote and your address is correct, you do not need to bring your ID — though it’s not a bad idea to bring it in case your signature doesn’t match the one on file.

What if I moved?

You can register online using your new address — even if your Illinois driver’s license or state-issued ID still displays your old address.

If you moved to your current address on or before Feb. 18, 2024, (at least 30 days before Election Day), then vote at the precinct polling place for your new/current address. You may update your registration and vote at your new precinct polling place with two forms of ID, at least one of which shows your current address.

If you moved within Chicago after Feb. 18, 2024 (less than 30 days before Election Day), then vote at the precinct polling place for your old address.

Do I have to declare a political party affiliation in order to vote in the March 19 primary?

Yes. Under the law in Illinois, voters in a primary election only vote on one ballot that lists the candidates for that one party. Voters are free to stick with or switch parties from election to election, and selections in the primary do not affect how a person may vote in any future elections.

How and where can I cast my ballot in person before March 19?

If you find yourself unavailable to cast your ballot in person on Election Day, you can vote early.

In Chicago, early voting began on Feb. 15 at two locations: Chicago Board of Elections (Sixth floor, Board offices), 69 W. Washington St. and Chicago Election Board Annex (Loop Super Site), 191 N. Clark St. Hours are 9 a.m.- 6 p.m., Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday; and 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sundays (through March 10). Weekday hours change to 9 a.m.-7 p.m., March 11-18. Early voting closed temporarily while officials removed a judicial candidate’s name from ballots to comply with a court order, election officials said.

At 9 a.m. March 4, early voting expands to polling places in each ward.

Chicago residents can vote at any early voting site regardless of what ward they live in. Not sure which location is most convenient for you? Find the closest one using this tool. The Chicago Board of Elections also will take calls from voters looking for information at its Early Voting Election Central at 312-269-7900.

Votes cast early, however, aren’t counted until polls close on March 19.

How can I vote by mail in Chicago?

Those who want to vote by mail can do so by applying online or using the mail-in form. The absolute deadline for the Board of Elections to receive applications is 5 p.m. on March 14, but the board recommends applying early to make sure voters have enough time to receive and return their ballots on or before primary Election Day.

Where do I return my mail-in ballot?

Chicago voters can mail their ballot or deposit it at any of the Chicago Board of Elections’ secured drop boxes. One important note: Each ballot must include the signed and sealed ballot return envelope with the voter’s name on it.

Mail-in ballots can be returned to the drop boxes at:

Chicago Board of Elections (Sixth floor, Board offices), 69 W. Washington St., Chicago. You can submit your ballots anytime at this site through 7 p.m. Election Day (March 19).

Chicago Election Board Annex (Loop Super Site), 191 N. Clark St., Chicago. 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday (Feb. 15-March 18). 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday-Friday (Feb. 20-24). 6 a.m.-7 p.m., Election Day (March 19).

Any of the early voting sites. 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday (March 4-18). 6 a.m.-7 p.m., Election Day (March 19).

What if I’ve already received a mail-in ballot, but want to participate in early voting instead?

If you decide to vote early in person but already received a mail-in ballot, bring that ballot with you when you go to vote in person to have the ballot that was mailed to you canceled.

How do I find out what ward I live in?

The Chicago City Council adopted a new map of the city’s 50 wards in May 2022.

The map that passed has 16 Black-majority wards and 14 Latino-majority wards, one fewer Latino ward than the Latino Caucus wanted in light of Latino population gains citywide. It also includes Chicago’s first Asian-majority ward.

How and where can I cast my ballot on March 19?

Chicago voters have two ways to cast ballots in person: by marking a paper ballot or by using a touchscreen voting machine.

You can bring written or printed materials into the voting booth, but you may be required to remove or cover up campaign clothing, buttons or stickers, according to ACLU Illinois.

Never take a photo of your completed ballot and post it on social media — it’s a felony. Take a photo of your “I voted” sticker outside the polling place instead.

If your voter registration record cannot be found, then you may be issued a provisional ballot.

All 50 early voting sites — one in each ward — and the Loop Super Site will be open from 6 a.m.-7 p.m. on primary Election Day. A voter can either cast a ballot at their assigned polling place or at any of these 51 locations on March 19.

Locations and hours of operation are subject to change, so check with your local jurisdiction for latest information.

Sources: Chicago Board of Elections; Tribune reporting

