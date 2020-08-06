Chicago 8-year-old shot twice in drive-by that injured 3 other people

CHICAGO — An 8-year-old boy was one of four people shot as they stood on a sidewalk on the West Side Wednesday night, authorities said.

The shots were fired from a black SUV shortly after 10 p.m. in the 700 block of South Karlov Avenue in Lawndale, police said.

The boy was in fair condition at a hospital after being shot at least once in each leg, according to a statement from police. A 26-year-old man was in fair condition with a gunshot wound to his left arm, another 26-year-old man was in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg, and a 36-year-old man was in fair condition also with a gunshot wound to his left leg, police said.

No arrests have been made.

