Chicago activist banned from courthouse during Jussie Smollett trial

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Annie Sweeney, Chicago Tribune
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A Chicago activist and writer was banned last week from the George N. Leighton Criminal Courthouse for the duration of the Jussie Smollett trial, apparently because she spoke to the media during the high-profile case.

After activist and rap artist Bella BAHHS (Black Ancestors Here Healing Society) spoke to the media Tuesday, she was informed by Smollett’s media representative that the judge had asked that she leave the courtroom.

The removal appears to stem from Cook County Judge James Linn’s verbal instruction to attorneys that they were not to give press interviews during the trial.

BAHHS, who is a friend of the Smollett family, is not a member of the legal team and did not speak to his attorneys before addressing reporters, she and Smollett’s media representative told the Tribune.

BAHHS had attended the trial Tuesday, sitting in the front row with the Smollett family, after they invited her into court.

On the lunch break that day, media consultant Anne Kavanagh, who was hired by Smollett’s family, asked BAHHS if she would address reporters in the lobby, who were seeking a comment from someone.

BAHHS agreed and stopped to speak to reporters on her way to lunch.

When asked by the Tribune about the comments, BAHHS said she told reporters this: “I don’t know Jussie Smollett to be the type of person who would falsify a crime, I do know CPD to be that type of department though.”

BAHHS returned to the courtroom after lunch and was able to listen to some testimony before she was told by Kavanagh that the judge wanted her to leave. Sheriff’s deputies then escorted her out of the courtroom and downstairs to the courthouse’s front doors, she said.

Linn did not respond to a request for comment.

But in an exchange in court that afternoon, which the jury was not present for, Linn addressed concerns about statements that had been made to the media.

Linn, who was speaking to attorneys in the case, first stated that the lawyers had agreed they were not going to make comments or statements to the press.

“It’s not a gag order; it’s just an agreement between the lawyers,” he said.

Linn went on to say that he was aware of “statements made in the lobby,” and then mentioned “a self-described activist.”

Linn also said, “Nobody is going to infect this trial.”

On Thursday, BAHHS attempted to return to the courtroom and was told again by an officer at the door she wasn’t allowed inside. BAHHS then said she asked him to check with the judge and verify why she was not allowed in, but he did not.

In a statement, the Cook County sheriff’s office confirmed Linn made a “verbal” order barring “an individual seated in the gallery of his courtroom from the George N. Leighton Criminal Court Building for the remainder of the trial of Jussie Smollett” and that sheriff’s deputies had escorted this person out in compliance with the order.

BAHHS, meanwhile, could only guess as to why she was told to leave.

“I think he did not want me in that courtroom because of my political views,” she said.

BAHHS, who was born Ambrell Gambrell, grew up in the Austin neighborhood and is a rapper, artist and writer who has interviewed Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx and Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

She is a founder of the Sister Survivor Network, an organization that focuses on the impact of incarceration on Black women and girls, and is an abolitionist activist who is pushing to replace the criminal justice system with non-law-enforcement resources that address the root causes of crime.

BAHHS said if her removal was related to her political views, the broader concern she has is how the court was limiting and prejudicing the public’s understanding of what was happening at trial.

“It’s about who gets to bear witness to these public trials,” she said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • S.Korea reports record-high COVID-19 cases, deaths

    South Korea reported a record daily 5,352 new COVID-19 infections and 70 deaths, while a nationwide total of nine cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Saturday. The hospitalisation rate was rising rapidly led by severe cases of COVID-19, with the number of serious and critical patients at 752 as of Friday, KDCA said. South Korea has also confirmed three additional Omicron cases, bringing the total to nine after a fully vaccinated couple tested positive for the variant after travelling from Nigeria last week.

  • Kate Middleton Wears a Psychedelic Paisley Print at the Victoria and Albert Museum

    The duchess is putting her art history degree to good use.

  • Michael J. Fox: We can help end Parkinson's disease by learning early markers and symptoms

    The Michael J. Fox Foundation is launching a new initiative aimed at studying the early signs of Parkinson's. Here's how to participate.

  • U.S. defense secretary eyes international response to Russia on Ukraine

    U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Thursday suggested any U.S. response to Russia's actions towards Ukraine would be carried out in conjunction with the international community, as he called on Moscow to be transparent about its military buildup. Austin, during a visit to South Korea, also voiced hope that the United States and Russia could work to "resolve issues and concerns and lower the temperature in the region." U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has warned Moscow to pull back its troops from the Ukrainian border, saying a Russian invasion would provoke sanctions that would hit Moscow harder than any imposed until now.

  • Here’s CBS Sports’ grade for the Billy Napier hire

    Napier is one of only four hires so far to earn a grade of "A" or better.

  • Bear Necessities: Kindle Vildor remains part of Chicago’s plan at cornerback

    Kindle Vildor has been a liability in the secondary this season. But the Bears haven’t given up on him.

  • Police find disturbing videos and a journal in Michigan school shooting investigation

    Authorities have found detailed descriptions of a wish to massacre classmates on cellphone and in a journal belonging to 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, who is accused of fatally shooting four students and wounding seven others.

  • Fittest Man on Earth Justin Medeiros Gives a Tour of His Garage Gym

    CrossFit Games winner Justin Medeiros shows off his garage gym setup, which serves as his training hub, with gear from Rogue Fitness

  • Parents of accused Michigan teen shooter charged

    In a rare move, prosecutors on Friday filed criminal charges against the parents of 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley - the Michigan teenager accused of fatally shooting four classmates in the deadliest U.S. school shooting of 2021. "These charges are intended to hold the individuals who contributed to this tragedy accountable and also send a message: that gun owners have a responsibility." Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said James and Jennifer Crumbley are facing four counts of involuntary manslaughter for buying their son the weapon used in the shooting and for failing to heed warning signs.McDonald said four days before the rampage James Crumbley brought his son with him when he purchased the handgun used in this week's attack at Oxford High School. She also detailed chilling social media posts from Ethan and his mom Jennifer in the days following the purchase:"On or about November 26, 21, Ethan Crumbley's social media post revealed photos of the semi-automatic handgun along with the caption "Just Got My New Beauty today" including an emoji with hearts.... Subsequent to the purchase of that weapon, one of Jennifer Crumbley's social media posts on about 11/27/21 read quote, "Mom and son day testing out his new Christmas present." End quote."The prosecutor described drawings and writings made by the alleged gunman in the lead up to the shooting suggesting the possibility that he was planning to open fire – but the parents refused to act. “A drawing of a semi-automatic handgun pointing at the words quote: ‘The thoughts won’t stop. Help me.’ End quote.” The Crumbleys met with school officials about the drawings on the morning of the rampage, but according to McDonald, did not pull Ethan out of school. When Ethan’s father heard reports of the shooting, prosecutors say he immediately drove home to look for the gun which was missing. “Further investigation revealed that the handgun purchased by James Crumbley was stored unlocked in a drawer in James and Jennifer’s bedroom.” Parents are rarely charged in connection with children's school shootings. Unlike some states, Michigan does not legally require gun owners to keep their firearms secured from children. Ethan Crumbley faces two dozen charges and is being held without bond.

  • Teen Gunman’s Parents Vanish After Being Charged for Chilling Behavior

    Rochester Hills District CourtThe parents of alleged school shooter Ethan Crumbley are on the lam after failing to turn themselves in on involuntary manslaughter charges, law enforcement said.James and Jennifer Crumbley's shocking disappearance prompted a Be On the Look (BOLO) alert Friday afternoon, with the U.S. Marshals eventually taking over a search for them after they failed to surrender for a 2 p.m. arraignment. The couple were last seen by the public on Thursday when they tuned into thei

  • Plumber finds cash, checks behind loose toilet in wall at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church

    Envelopes full of cash and checks were found behind a loose toilet by a plumber doing repairs at celebrity televangelist Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Texas, according to church officials.

  • Watch body cam footage of fatal police shooting in Gulfport Dollar Tree parking lot

    The Sun Herald obtained body and dash camera footage of the shooting through a public records request to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. The video is graphic. Viewer discretion is advised.

  • 5 plead guilty in one of CA's largest retail theft busts

    "Today's announcement should serve as a warning shot to anyone thinking about participating in organized retail theft." Officials announced five people have pleaded guilty to one of largest retail theft busts in California history.

  • Michigan school shooting suspect's mother texted him, 'Don't do it,' prosecutors allege

    Prosecutors said the teen's mother texted him after hearing there had been a shooting at Oxford High School.

  • Arlington man gets 23 years for killing his wife who asked for divorce day after wedding

    A 23-year-old woman was killed in May 2019 at an Arlington apartment just days after arriving in Texas from Jordan.

  • All 14 suspects arrested for string of robberies in LA released from custody due to zero-bail policy

    Authorities Thursday announced that 14 people have been arrested in connection with 11 robberies from North Hollywood to South Los Angeles but all have been released from custody. The suspects were released either due to their age, posting bail or zero bail policies, Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore said.

  • Man takes flight to Miami with loaded gun in his pocket

    A man flew on an American Airlines flight from Bridgetown, Barbados, to Miami carrying a loaded firearm with him in the plane's cabin, according to NBC 6.The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is investigating the security breach, which has prompted concern by experts in aviation safety. Cameron Hinds, the man who allegedly carried the gun onboard the plane, was stopped at a TSA checkpoint in Miami International Airport when officers...

  • Cold Case slaying in Massachusetts cracked by DNA from conch shell, officials say

    David Reed, 53, was indicted for the 2001 alleged slaying of his half-sister, Rose Marie Moniz, officials said. Reed's DNA was recovered from a conch shell.

  • Montana inmate confesses to 1968 slaying, dismemberment

    A Montana prison inmate serving a 100-year sentence for killing his wife in 1983 has confessed to strangling, sexually assaulting and dismembering a 19-year-old Helena woman 15 years earlier, authorities said Friday. Courtney Brooke Atlas, 79, confessed to killing Pamela Ann Dorrington, who disappeared in 1968. Atlas, who was 26 at the time, was Dorrington's landlord.

  • Florida pastor facing sex crime charges in Tennessee found dead in parking garage

    David Rowan, a Florida pastor, was on trial this week in Murfreesboro for multiple sex crimes against two teenage girls related to a 2014 visit.