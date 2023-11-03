Chicago activist seeks answers after grandson wounded by gunfire at Indianapolis Halloween party

Andrew Holmes is well-known in Chicago for responding to scenes of gun violence. He takes on numerous roles, from supporting family members of victims when talking to reporters to pleading to witnesses to step forward in exchange for cash rewards.

But this past weekend, instead of comforting victims of gun violence, he had to comfort his own family.

In the early hours of Sunday, he received a call about a shooting at a Halloween party in Indianapolis, more than 150 miles from his home. One of the victims was his 16-year-old grandson, Terrell.

On Thursday morning, Holmes was at the scene of the party Terrell had attended on the northeast side of the city. He was searching for justice for his grandson and speaking to relatives of other victims.

Terrell has been out of school since the shooting and remained in the hospital as of Friday morning after undergoing three surgeries, according to Holmes.

“It’s just tough, looking and hearing and feeling gun violence on one hand and it being your family member on the other hand,” said Holmes, 62, of Dolton.

Indianapolis police said officers responded to the block of the gathering after receiving a report of a loud party. Responding officers reported hearing gunshots and observed a large crowd dispersing from the scene. 10 people were shot, ranging from ages 16 to 21. A 16-year-old girl died.

Police are still searching for suspects. To encourage the witnesses at the party to speak up, Holmes posted a $2,000 reward.

When he answered the call about his grandson, Holmes was on his way to the 1200 block of South Pulaski Street, where 15 people were shot at a Halloween gathering early Sunday. On Tuesday, Chicago police announced dozens of criminal charges against William Groves, 48, including 15 counts of attempted murder. Police said Groves fired into the party of about 100 people shortly after he had been kicked out of the gathering.

This was the second time Holmes has taken on the role of advocating victims of gun violence in his family.

When his phone rang Sunday and he saw the Indianapolis area code, Holmes said he had a sinking feeling in his stomach. He had received a similar call in 2015 with abhorrent news. His daughter, Tamara Sword, had been caught in crossfire and killed at an Indianapolis gas station.

“I was hesitant about answering that phone call because I just felt something was wrong,” Holmes said. “I knew it because it brought back memories of my daughter.”

Holmes told the Tribune in 2020 that Sword’s death almost made him quit his work as a crisis responder. “I said ‘I’m done,’” he told himself after her death. “I didn’t want to do anything.”

But with prayer, he said he realized it was his calling and pledged to keep working for safer communities in his city. His organization, Lock It Down, provides gun locks for households with guns and children.

Tamara Sword was Terrell’s mother, and when she died, Holmes encouraged the young boy to keep playing football.

“His mother had him playing football at a young age to keep him in activities and sports and she was with him at practices,” Holmes said. “So I encouraged him to ‘keep playing, your mother’s here in spirit and that’s what she wanted you to do.”

Terrell plays football at Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis, and Holmes said he hopes his grandson will be able to continue playing. The bullet that hit Terrell ruptured a vein before hitting a bone, Holmes said.

Holmes said Terrell’s father had been hesitant to let him attend the party and now experienced regret at letting him go

“He kind of regretted letting him go (to the party) but I encouraged him that ‘You know what? You didn’t make a bad decision. You didn’t make a bad choice. The individual that had weapons made a bad decision and a bad choice,’” Holmes said.

Holmes said Friday that he had returned to Dolton but was prepared to make the trip back to Indianapolis based on Terrell’s condition. The activist said the roles have reversed in his community this week; people are calling to check in on him instead of vice versa. Still, in the midst of tragedy, he said remains committed to fighting gun violence.

“It’s tough,” he said, ”but you got to continue on.”