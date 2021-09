Good Morning America

Three people were killed and three others were wounded in Washington, D.C., in what police suspect was a "targeted" shooting by gunmen who jumped out of a car and opened fire on a group standing near a street corner, authorities said. Contee said police officers were in the area when they heard multiple gunshots and raced to the intersection of Seventh and Longfellow streets, where they found six people shot. On Sunday morning, police identified those killed as 31-year-old Donnetta Dyson, 24-year-old Keenan Braxton and 37-year-old Johnny Joyner, all of Washington, D.C.