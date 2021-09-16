Chicago Ald. Jim Gardiner, said to be subject of FBI probe, now also faces Ethics Board inquiry

Embattled Northwest Side Ald. Jim Gardiner now finds himself the apparent subject of a Chicago Board of Ethics inquiry into whether he discussed withholding services from a political opponent or directed an employee to leak a constituent’s criminal record.

The probable cause finding by the Ethics Board comes on top of what sources with firsthand knowledge say is a federal investigation into Gardiner’s conduct, as well as calls for his censure by City Council colleagues.

Gardiner will have an opportunity to rebut the probable cause finding this fall. If the board makes a final determination that he violated city ordinance, Gardiner could face fines of $500 and $5,000 per violation.

In a report made public Wednesday, the ethics board said it found probable cause that a public official, who it does not name, directed “a city employee under the official’s supervision to consider and discuss with the official withholding city services to a constituent because the constituent appears to have supported a political opponent of the official.”

The board also found the official directed “a city employee under the official’s supervision to obtain and ‘leak’ to social media criminal records of a constituent who had taken a position on matter different from the official’s.”

Cook County Circuit Court Clerk Iris Martinez’s office announced this month that Martinez had asked the office’s inspector general to investigate whether an employee in that office improperly released information about a past criminal court case involving a political opponent of Gardiner.

And Block Club Chicago also published a story containing allegations that Gardiner sought to withhold services to constituents of his 45th Ward who have been critical of him.

Gardiner made a public apology on the City Council floor Tuesday in response to published texts in which he called a colleague “a bitch” and also used the term to describe a colleague’s aide and a political consultant.

Story continues

During his apology, Gardiner also said he had “never acted on any of those rants” in which he appeared to call for ward services to be withheld from political opponents.

He has not responded to requests for comment.

jebyrne@chicagotribune.com