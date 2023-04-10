Chicago announces traffic plan for first-ever NASCAR street race

The Independent

In 2020, New Orleans couple Myra and Denny Lacoste found the pint-sized specimen on the side of the road, after his mother and siblings had been killed by a vehicle, so the family decided to take in the cuddly nutria, a species of semiaquatic mammal native to South America known for its bright-orange teeth. Neuty swam in the Lacoste family pool, rode around town in their truck, even greeted customers at the Lacoste’s seafood store, until the mammal, which grew to be 22 pounds, attracted the attention of the media, then local officials. The state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries initially planned to confiscate the critter and relocate Neuty to the Baton Rouge Zoo, though the DWF eventually settled last month for a deal where the Lacoste family would give the nutria regular veterinary checkups and keep him caged while at the seafood shop.