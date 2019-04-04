Chicago's mayor election made history. But in a city weary of guns, poverty and corruption, does it matter?

CHICAGO – The nation’s third-largest city made history with the election of Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot, making the city of 2.7 million the nation’s largest ever to tap a black woman and openly gay mayor.

But in the end, Lightfoot’s race, gender and sexual orientation mattered little to most voters in this city that’s exhausted by political corruption, rampant gun violence and a widening chasm between the rich and poor.

In the Garfield Park neighborhood – an area devastated by violence and deep poverty – 65-year-old truck driver Charles Hill said he voted for Lightfoot, a former federal prosecutor and corporate lawyer, out of frustration with the establishment politicians who have dominated Chicago.

“I hope things get better, but I’m not going to hold my breath,” said Hill, after casting his ballot at a polling site at a neighborhood school where only 14% of students met or exceeded state benchmarks for math.

Hill appeared hardly alone in expressing his disgust with old-style Chicago politics. Lightfoot managed to trounce her opponent, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.

Preckwinkle, who has been on the Chicago political scene for nearly three decades and was widely viewed as the front-runner when she entered the race in September, didn’t manage to win even one of the city’s 50 wards. Lightfoot won nearly 75% of the vote –what she declared a mandate to change politics as usual in the city.

“I think what it signals is that people across the city want a break from the broken political past,” Lightfoot told reporters Wednesday morning. “I’m excited about the prospects. We ran hard, unequivocally on ending corruption in city government, on making sure that we had a government that was far more responsive and transparent and accountable to the people.”

Lightfoot was consistent with that message when she entered the race nearly 11 months ago – a moment when she appeared to be a long-shot candidate. When the current mayor, Rahm Emanuel, made the bombshell announcement in September that he would not seek a third term, he said that he didn’t think that Chicago’s next mayor had yet entered the race.

With Emanuel’s departure, better-known – and better-funded – politicians entered the race, such as Preckwinkle, former U.S. Commerce Secretary Bill Daley, Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza and former Chicago school board President Gery Chico.

But all four of those top contenders saw their fortunes take a tumble when federal prosecutors in January charged Alderman Ed Burke, a 50-year veteran of the Chicago city council, with attempted extortion of officials from a company that operates Burger King franchises in Illinois.

The four, all longtime creatures of the Chicago political scene, had, to varying degrees, deep ties to Burke and became dirtied by the scandal.

Preckwinkle received $116,000 in campaign contributions raised at a fundraiser at Burke’s home. She received $10,000 from one of the franchise operators, money she said she returned.

Mendoza was married at Burke’s home in a ceremony officiated by the alderman’s wife, Illinois supreme court justice Anne Burke. Chico had received Burke's endorsement.

Bill Daley’s family – he’s the son of late mayor Richard J. Daley and younger brother of former Mayor Richard M. Daley and Cook County Commissioner John Daley – received about $30,000 in political donations from Burke over the years.

