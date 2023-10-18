Chicago-Area Palestinians Come Together To Mourn 6-Year Old Victim Of Alleged Muslim Hate Crime
On Monday, Bridgeview—a Chicago suburb with mostly Palestinian residents—gathered to pay respects to a 6-year-old Muslim boy who was viciously killed in an alleged hate crime.
The victim, Wadea Al-Fayoume, died Saturday after being stabbed over two dozen times.
Read more
Florida Man Goes Full Send, Launches Dodge Challenger Into Canal
New Study Explores Why Some People Have So Much Neanderthal DNA
Hours Before Jim Jordan Lost Speaker Vote Again, GOP Rep's Wife Received Anonymous, Threatening Texts
Some Of Jeep's Best Customers Simply Can't Afford A Jeep Anymore
Per the Will County Sheriff’s Office, Shahin was stabbed more than a dozen times. Czuba is facing numerous charges, including three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery, and two hate crime counts.
At Czuba’s first court appearance on Monday, a Will County judge refused a pretrial release as prosecutors stated that he was a danger to both the boy’s mother and the public at large. In addition, the Justice Department has also launched an investigation into the case. The FBI is examining federal hate crime charges as well.
Wadea’s body was transported in a white casket — which was at times was covered with a Palestinian flag—through crowds that gathered during the janazah, or funeral service. The Council on American Islamic Relations shared that the child had just celebrated his birthday a few weeks ago.
“He was a lovely boy who loved his family, his friends. He loved soccer. He loved basketball, and he paid the price for the atmosphere of hate,” CAIR Executive Director Ahmed Rehab told CBS of how Wadea’s father thought of him.
Czuba is scheduled to appear back in court on Oct. 30.
More from The Root
Switch 2 Hype Grows After Nintendo Mysteriously Pulls Old Reveal Trailer
Tesla Fans Blame Four-Year-Old Child For Falcon Wing Door Closing On His Head
One of Jeopardy!'s favorite player techniques makes for terrible TV
Spider-Man 2 Fast Travel Is So Quick Players Think It's A Trick
Sign up for The Root's Newsletter. For the latest news, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.