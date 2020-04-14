Chicago-Area Wealth Management Veterans Launch Boutique Advisory Firm Built on Relationships, High-Touch Rather Than Modeled Allocations

CHICAGO, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boutique advisory, Quantum Private Wealth www.quantumprivatewealth.com, launches this week with Chicago-area offices located in Lake Forest's historic Market Square. The investment firm, which will work with high-net-worth individuals, trusts and foundations is headed by its founder/CEO, wealth management veteran Jim Perkins. Todd Gambit CDFA CFP joins Perkins and assumes the role of Senior Advisor & Chief Compliance Officer.

Inspired by the Extended Family Office model and leveraging its own signature, high touch approach, Quantum focuses on providing highly informed and tailored advice, investment strategy and unparalleled service.

"Why would we launch during a crisis like this?" says Perkins. "Candidly, the timing is perfect because this volatile market has brutally exposed the shortcomings of the models that large investment firms and robo-advisors use in representing their clients."

Unlike traditional wire houses, which for reasons including internal risk management and profitability, have become increasingly productized and reliant upon allocation models since the 2008 financial crisis, Quantum is an SEC and state-registered RIA, serving clients as a fiduciary. The advice and service Quantum provides are tailored to each specific client based on an actual relationship and a deep understanding of their short-term liquidity needs and long-term goals. "We actually know our clients," adds Perkins. "That's quite different than just assigning investment models to aggregated groups of clients because they're in the same age range or have amassed a similar amount of money."

Perkins has been an active advisor for nearly 35 years and previously served as SVP Wealth Management, Sr. Portfolio Manager at UBS, and as Managing Director at Deutsche Bank. Gambit has 29 years of asset management experience, most recently headed Gambit Asset Management and previously served as Director/Sr. Wealth Advisor at Chicago Partners Wealth Advisors, and as Managing Director, Interest Rate Derivatives at Bank of Montreal. Jennifer Morreale brings more than 20-years of financial services experience to the firm and will serve as Sr. Client Service Administrator. Perkins and Gambit reside in Lake Forest, IL. Morreale resides in Ingleside.

Quantum Private Wealth is a financial services firm providing wealth management and personalized investment management services. Headquartered in the greater Chicagoland-area, the firm's licensed fiduciary advisors serve clients across the U.S. For more information about Quantum Private Wealth, visit www.quantumprivatewealth.com.

