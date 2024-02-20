Chicago-based company reopens old Sinclair stations, Kwik Shops in Davenport

Some local gas stations and convenience stores that shutdown months ago will open again. They’re under new ownership and will have a new name. A property group from Chicago called InCommercial bought the buildings and services in 2022. They now own 10 total locations that used to be Sinclair gas stations and Kwik Shop convenience stores.

When InCommercial Property Group bought up the old Kwik Shops and Sinclair gas stations in Davenport, there was a long list of things to do. “Getting liquor licenses, getting our tanks back in compliance,” said Tiffany Fraley, the InCommercial chief operating officer. “We’ve been fixing issues that were wrong with the stores such as the HVAC’s and coolers.”

Two former Kwik Shop convenience stores will be opening Tuesday morning. The rest of the gas stations will open a little later on under a new name. “We’re really proud to be a part of Davenport,” Fraley said. “We do appreciate the support that we have been given, because people obviously wanted to see these stores open. No one likes to see an empty building. We know that people relied on these stores, because they walked here, or this is the spot where they came in to get their morning cup of coffee. We are really proud to be offering that again, and getting these employees back to work.”

InCommercial will differentiate convenience-only stores and gas stations, with two separate names.

“The two we have, one on Marquette and then this one on Telegraph will be called the Goods Spot,” Fraley said. “The ones that offer gas will be called the Gas Spot.” The Chief Operating Officer of the Chicago-based InCommercial made the trip to the Quad Cities, to make sure employees are ready to reopen.

“We care very deeply about who works and staffs our stores,” Fraley said. “Because they’re the first point of contact with our customers. We want to make sure they know that we are here to support them, and that we appreciated the hard work that they’re putting in. Our first point was to be here for the employees.”

The former Sinclair gas stations that are slated to reopen, have been closed since September of 2023.

