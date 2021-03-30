Chicago-based marijuana giant part of federal pay-to-play investigation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jason Meisner and Ray Long, Chicago Tribune
·9 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CHICAGO — A Chicago-based marijuana cultivator and dispenser that has rapidly grown into one of the nation’s biggest pot firms is under federal investigation for possible pay-to-play violations during its push for coveted state licenses, sources said.

Investigators have been scrutinizing campaign donations and other steps Green Thumb Industries took as it sought to secure growing and distribution licenses in Illinois and several other states, sources told the Chicago Tribune.

No charges have been filed as part of the investigation.

A company spokeswoman said Green Thumb Industries was not aware of any probe.

“Green Thumb takes compliance very seriously and operates with the highest standards of ethical business conduct,” company spokeswoman Linda Marsicano said in an emailed statement. “We are not aware of any such investigation.”

The investigation is the first Chicago-based federal inquiry to come to light in what’s been called the “green wave” of marijuana decriminalization, which has led to an unprecedented scramble for licenses and financial backing, as well as accusations that the spoils have disproportionately gone to the rich and well-connected.

Founded in 2014, Green Thumb Industries, also known as GTI, was one of a handful of companies to secure the state’s first licenses to grow medicinal marijuana in Illinois after it was legalized eight years ago.

GTI and other companies already licensed to sell medical pot were in turn given the first licenses for recreational sales when that bill passed in 2019, representing a huge head start in the burgeoning industry.

Now, Green Thumb Industries stands as one of the behemoths of the nationwide marijuana market, with more than half a billion dollars in total revenues last year and an estimated market capitalization of $5 billion, according to recent financial reports filed with the U.S. Security and Exchange Commission.

GTI operates a patchwork of cannabis growing sites as well as 56 retail stores in 15 states, including nine in Illinois, according to its online company profile. The company also produces its own line of packaged pot products like pre-rolled joints, marijuana gummies, oils and vaping materials that are sold at stores around the country.

It’s unclear what specific aspects of Green Thumb’s political giving, hiring or other activities are being scrutinized by federal authorities. The exact time frame and origin of the probe were not known.

State records show that during its rise, GTI’s executives and affiliates have spread cash to a number of politicians as well as a political action committee that were instrumental in the marijuana legalization effort.

The company also hired a succession of lobbyists and consultants with deep ties to then-House Speaker Michael Madigan, records show.

Green Thumb’s founder and CEO, Ben Kovler, is a private-equity manager whose ancestors started the Jim Beam whiskey empire a century ago. Other early investors in GTI included Ari Levy, whose father founded Levy Restaurants group in Chicago, and Peter Kadens, an entrepreneur and former head of a large solar power company, records show.

Messages left Monday for Kadens were were not immediately returned. Kovler did not immediately comment and Levy could not be reached for comment.

The business of selling legal marijuana is largely uncharted territory, and companies like GTI had to be savvy and flexible enough to weather getting an operation off the ground while waiting for licenses to be approved and customers to come online.

In interviews, Kovler often has talked about Green Thumb’s success hinging on the ability to take advantage of tightly regulated markets, which allows companies with enough capital to build a “moat” around its interests and wall off competitors.

The effort is beginning to pay off. Earlier this month, Kovler said GTIs revenues more than doubled in 2020, and that this year looks to be an even bigger boon as legal pot sales continue to surge.

“The outlook for U.S. cannabis remains strong and we are pleased to be riding the wave,” Kovler said in an earnings call with investors.

Green Thumb’s rise also has not been without controversy. In 2017, Kovler was sued by a former business associate alleging Kovler stole his ideas for the company — including the name Green Thumb — after they had reached a handshake deal offering him the position of head grower with a 1% cut of future profits.

The suit by Cary Neiman, which is pending in Cook County Circuit Court, alleged Kovler bragged in an early meeting in 2014 that his connections to powerful businesspeople and politicians in Illinois would make them a shoo-in for any licenses they would need.

“My access to capital and the relationships I have forged within the Illinois business and political world from (Chicago) to Springfield, as well as my family’s name, means that without me it is doubtful you will even secure one license,” Kovler allegedly told Neiman, according to the court filing.

Kovler has denied the accusations, court documents show. Reached by phone on Monday, Neiman declined to comment.

When Kovler founded GTI in May 2014, then-Gov. Pat Quinn’s administration was still in the process of drafting exactly how the program would work and months away from accepting applications from potential growers.

To help push his cause in Springfield, Kovler, hired a succession of lobbyists and consultants. Among the early people brought on was Michael McClain, one of Madigan’s oldest confidants, who told the Tribune at the time that he acted only as a consultant for GTI because he feared lobbying government officials would “hurt” the group’s chances.

McClain has said he registered as a lobbyist only to ensure his involvement with the group was transparent.

“We wanted to go beyond the letter of the law. We didn’t want any sense of impropriety,” he said.

McClain has since been charged in U.S. District Court with unrelated bribery conspiracy charges alleging he orchestrated a scheme to steer payments from utility giant Commonwealth Edison to Madigan-connected operatives in exchange for the speaker’s help with legislation. He’s pleaded not guilty.

In 2015, GTI turned to Shaw Decremer, who at the time was a top lieutenant to Madigan, state records show. Decremer was ousted from the political organization by Madigan three years ago as part of a scandal involving alleged abuse of power.

Most recently, GTI contract lobbyists include two firms headed by former Madigan aides: Heather Wier Vaught and Kristen Bauer, records show.

In addition to lobbyists, the company brought some well-known Chicago names into the fold. In 2014, GTI made headlines by hiring former Chicago police Superintendent Terry Hillard and Terry Gainer, a former Chicago cop, Illinois State police director, and head of the U.S. Capitol Police in Washington D.C., to lead its security team.

Meanwhile, GTI and its affiliate companies have donated to the campaigns of a number of Illinois politicians and also gave tens of thousands of dollars to a pro-cannabis organization, which in turn infused cash into local and state legislative contests, state campaign records show.

One of the biggest individual beneficiaries of the generosity in Illinois has been Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, who a main sponsor of the 2018 bill that expanded the state’s restrictive medical marijuana law and voted for legalizing recreational marijuana in 2019.

GTI’s biggest donations by far went to ICANN, a pro-cannabis political action committee established in 2018 whose executive director is former Republican Sen. Pamela Althoff of McHenry. The political fund has received about $275,000 since late 2018 from cannabis-linked companies in Illinois and other states.

Althoff could not be reached for comment.

Two of the first companies to give to ICANN were Green Thumb subsidiaries GTI-Clinic Holdings and GTI Rock Island LLC, with each contributing $22,000 in November 2018, records show.

A third GTI-affiliated company, Vision Management Services, gave ICANN PAC $16,000 in August 2020, raising the total GTI-related contributions to $60,000.

The next month, Harmon received a $50,000 check from ICANN, and the House Republican Organization and the Republican State Senate Campaign Committee both received $5,000 checks, records show.

A spokesman for Harmon said the Senate president was not aware of any investigation into GTI and had not been contacted by federal authorities.

Vision Management also gave to $1,000 to Bridget Degnen for food for a fund-raiser at Bar Lupo in December 2017 as she campaigned for the Cook County Board, where she later won a position.

Degnen, who served as deputy director of medical cannabis for the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation from 2013 to 2017, confirmed last year she is involved in a separate cannabis group, AmeriCanna Dream, which has applied for a license. On Monday, Degnen said she had heard nothing about a federal investigation and was surprised by it.

ICANN also gave a $2,000 contribution to new Democratic House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch of Hillside shortly after he took over the gavel in January from Madigan. Welch was a co-sponsor of the recreational marijuana bill; Madigan did not vote on it.

On Monday, a Welch spokesman said the speaker was not aware of the federal probe into Green Thumb and has not been contacted, but as a matter of due diligence will return ICANN’s donation.

The list of lawmakers that ICANN also gave $2,000 contributions to included Rep. Kelly Cassidy, the House sponsor of legalizing recreational marijuana.

Cassidy’s spouse, Candace Gingrich, has served as vice president for Illinois-based cannabis company Revolution Enterprises’ operations in Florida. Cassidy has told the Tribune that the House ethics office said there is no conflict of interest.

On Monday, Cassidy said she had not been contacted by federal authorities. “Nor have I had any contact with GTI in quite some time — nor any of the players,” she said.

And Illinois is certainly not the only state where GTI has been using its capital to try to influence lawmakers.

In 2019, the Tribune reported the company was one of the top financial backers of a failed effort to legalize recreational marijuana in Ohio, donating more than $600,000 to a political action committee pushing the plan.

“We believe in the democratic process including the transparency of political contributions,” GTI spokeswoman Linda Marsicano said in a statement at the time.

State campaign financing records show the company has donated directly to politicians in numerous other states where it holds licenses, including New Jersey, Connecticut and Maryland.

In New York, which is on the verge of passing a law legalizing recreational pot, Green Thumb already has positioned itself as a player in what surely would be one of the country’s biggest markets. In 2019, GTI paid $60 million to buy out a local company and secure one of the state’s medicinal marijuana licenses.

“As one of only 10 license holders in a state with a population of approximately 20 million, this acquisition is firmly in line with our strategic goal of entering highly regulated markets to manufacture and distribute cannabis brands at scale,” Kovler said in a news release at the time.

Recommended Stories

  • Vaccinated Travelers Looking for a Beach Getaway Can Head to Phuket in July

    Travelers who have been fully vaccinated will not have to undergo a quarantine.

  • Tom Brady vacations in Costa Rica, recuperating from knee surgery

    Tom Brady and family are vacationing in Costa Rica as the great QB recovers from knee surgery

  • China warns firms not to engage in politics over Xinjiang

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese officials on Monday said Sweden's H&M and other foreign brands should not make rash moves or step into politics after the companies raised concerns about forced labour in Xinjiang, sparking a furious online backlash and boycotts. H&M, Burberry, Nike, Adidas and other Western brands have been hit by consumer boycotts in China since last week over comments about their sourcing of cotton in Xinjiang. The growing rift comes as the United States and other Western governments increase pressure on China over suspected human rights abuses in the Chinese province.

  • Ekblad out 12 weeks with fractured leg. How will Panthers replace their top defenseman?

    A look at the possible trades and lineup changes the Florida Panthers could make to replace defenseman Aaron Ekblad.

  • The minimum wage would be $44 per hour if it had grown at the same rate as Wall Street bonuses

    Bonuses in the white-dominated finance industry have grown by more than 1,200% since 1985, while the federal minimum wage barely doubled.

  • All options on the table in coronavirus crisis, French minister says

    PARIS (Reuters) -Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday that health conditions were worsening during a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic in France and "all options are on the table" to protect the public. Le Maire also told France Info radio that France should avoid adopting stricter COVID-19 restriction measures for as long as it could, and ruled out changing the list of shops and businesses that have been allowed to stay open. "This list will not change," Le Maire said.

  • Unbeaten Gonzaga staying loose as tourney winds down

    Coach Mark Few, freshman star Jalen Suggs and top-seeded Gonzaga are chasing history in Indianapolis. The Zags need three more wins to win their first national championship and become the first undefeated men’s champion in 45 years. “There’s a looseness about them because you’ve got Drew Timme on your team, for one, and Joel Ayayi has just an infectious enthusiasm about him," Few said.

  • Xinjiang cotton: How do I know if it's in my jeans?

    It's at the centre of a row between Western brands and China over allegations of forced labour.

  • Tarrant County College plans return to near pre-COVID operations this fall

    TCC hopes to offer in-person teaching and reopen all facilities as vaccinations ramp up in the county.

  • Lakers sign Andre Drummond, who posts he's ready to get 'back to work'

    Soon after Andre Drummond posted himself in a Lakers jersey with hands wrapped around a basketball, writing "back to work" with purple and gold hearts, the Lakers announced they had signed the two-time All-Star center.

  • 'Active and dangerous scene': Mount Rushmore closed, 400 homes evacuated as multiple wildfires spread in South Dakota

    "Dangerous" wildfires spread through the area just outside Mount Rushmore in South Dakota, closing the monument and surrounding neighborhoods Monday.

  • Arkansas becomes first state to pass bill prohibiting doctors from providing gender-affirming medical care to trans youth

    The state Senate voted 28-7 in favor of the bill Monday; the state House previously passed a version. It now goes to the governor for signature.

  • MyPillow guy tells Steve Bannon that Trump 'will be back in office in August'

    Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, is still touting wild conspiracy theories about voter fraud in the 2020 election. Most recently, during an appearance on former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon's "War Room: Pandemic" podcast, Lindell baselessly asserted he has evidence that will eventually get to the Supreme Court and overturn the results of the 2020 election. "[Former President] Donald Trump will be back in office in August," he boldly proclaimed. Mike Lindell declares that as a result of voter fraud lawsuit he'll soon be filing, "Donald Trump will be back in office in August." pic.twitter.com/5Ewtd9SZ1O — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) March 29, 2021 Trump doesn't have many allies left who are still publicly claiming the election was rigged, but Lindell has never slowed down, even though he has yet to bring anything remotely noteworthy to the table to back up his baseless claims, which even compelled a NewsMax host to walk out of an interview with him earlier this year. But the "MyPillow Guy" wasn't the only person pushing the narrative in recent days. On Sunday night, former Rep. Michele Bachmann (R-Minn.) participated in a World Prayer Network prayer call, during which she called the 2020 election a "coup" driven by voter fraud and asserted her belief that congressional Democrats' voting rights bill, known as H.R. 1, will "forever cement that illegal takeover into place." Former congresswoman Michele Bachmann says the 2020 election was "a coup" and warns that passage of H.R. 1 will "forever cement that illegal takeover into place." https://t.co/YI9KnGeP6u pic.twitter.com/waFynEyyHw — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) March 29, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe case for trailer parksBiden administration announces plan to boost offshore wind powerHate cancel culture? Stop supporting the GOP.

  • With blockbuster trade, 49ers go all-in on rookie QB

    For San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, the biggest risk wasn't trading three first-round picks for the No. 3 selection where he could take a shot on the franchise quarterback of the future. The chance he didn't want to take going forward anymore was going into a season without an elite quarterback who he believes can consistently carry a team to a Super Bowl. “It’s a risk every single year you go into an NFL season without one of those top five guys,” Shanahan said Monday in his first public comments since last week's big trade for the No. 3 pick.

  • Vanessa Bryant asks judge to dismiss mother’s financial support lawsuit

    Vanessa Bryant has been through a lot over the past year and now she’s asking a judge to throw out her estranged mother’s lawsuit demanding a lifetime of financial support. Originally, Bryant’s mother, Sofia Laine, filed a lawsuit against the estate of her deceased husband, Kobe Bryant, claiming the Los Angeles Lakers All-Star promised to support her financially for the rest of her life.

  • First witness in Chauvin trial testifies she thought police camera froze because of how long he kneeled on George Floyd's neck

    The first witness in the murder trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin testified on Monday that while watching live police camera footage of George Floyd's arrest last May, she actually thought the video had frozen because of how long Chauvin was kneeling on his neck, The New York Times reports. Jena Scurry, a 911 dispatcher, took the stand as the prosecution played the video. In her testimony, Scurry recalled she couldn't tell precisely what was happening on the ground, but she said she grew concerned about how long the officers remained in the same position and eventually made the rare decision to call her supervisor and report the use of force. "My instincts were telling me that something's wrong," Scurry said Monday. New video from a fixed police camera across the street was also released at the trial. Jena Scurry, the first witness to take the stand, is the 911 dispatcher who had been watching the footage at the time. pic.twitter.com/qqodzrKA6H — Haley Willis (@heytherehaIey) March 29, 2021 Per the Times, the prosecution is "leaning heavily" on the argument that Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd's neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds, rather than the eight minutes, 46 seconds that the police originally claimed. Time-stamped police body-camera video has reportedly since shown the updated number. More stories from theweek.comThe case for trailer parksBiden administration announces plan to boost offshore wind powerHate cancel culture? Stop supporting the GOP.

  • Woman Accuses Cuomo of Unwanted Kissing, Provides Photo of Incident

    Another woman has accused New York governor Andrew Cuomo of kissing her without consent, detailing the allegation and providing a photograph of the incident at a Monday press conference. Sherry Vill of Greece, N.Y., said that Cuomo kissed her while visiting her home in 2017 after it was damaged in a flood. Vill and her attorney, Gloria Allred, said they plan to notify state Attorney General Letitia James of the allegation. Allred said that Cuomo “suddenly grabbed [Vill’s] face and kissed her in front of her home” during the visit. According to Vill, who is married, the governor told her “you are beautiful.” “I felt embarrassed and weird…I felt he was coming on to me in my own home,” Vill said. “I know the difference between an innocent gesture and a sexual one.” Vill’s son took a video of the incident, and during the press conference Allred displayed a picture of Cuomo kissing Vill. Allred shows photos of the day including one her son took. pic.twitter.com/vnTqN72Gl8 — Gwynne Hogan (@GwynneFitz) March 29, 2021 Vill added that a staffer subsequently invited her to attend an event with the governor, but did not invite any other members of her family. Vill made her allegations after eight other women accused Cuomo of sexual harassment. Cuomo has denied touching any woman inappropriately, although he has apologized for remarks that “made people feel uncomfortable.” The first woman to detail allegations against Cuomo, former aide Lindsey Boylan, accused the governor of kissing her on the lips without consent. An unidentified woman has alleged that Cuomo groped her under her blouse in the Executive Mansion, while current Cuomo aide Alyssa McGrath has said the unidentified woman described the alleged incident to her.

  • Vaccines Stop COVID-19 Infection, But Here’s Why You Still Need to Wear a Mask

    With new variants of the virus, experts advise that vaccinated people shouldn't shed their masks just yet.

  • Dominion Builds Legal Behemoth To Drain Trumpland of Billions

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyWith billions of dollars in lawsuits now in the balance, Dominion Voting Systems has quietly expanded its legal armada in recent days, as the election technology company goes after Trumpworld and conservative media giants.Clare Locke—the legal firm spearheading Dominion’s lawsuits against Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and pillow magnate Mike Lindell—recently brought in seven attorneys from the Texas-based firm of Susman Godfrey, which has experience litigating against the so-called “Kraken” suits filed by one-time Trump attorneys Lin Wood and Sidney Powell.“There are great synergies between the work that the Susman team had done on the 2020 election and the defamation cases we were pursuing for Dominion,” Tom Clare, from the notoriously aggressive law firm Clare Locke, told The Daily Beast.“As those discussions unfolded we also discovered the two firms have a great cultural similarity in having a ready for trial approach to litigation,” he added. “I think it's going to be a very effective team.”Dominion expanding its legal team is the latest effort to punish leading players in the months-long propaganda push to trash the company and baselessly assail the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential contest.On Friday, Fox News was hit with a $1.6 billion lawsuit. “Fox News Media is proud of our 2020 election coverage, which stands in the highest tradition of American journalism, and will vigorously defend against this baseless lawsuit in court,” a statement from the company said.Other conservative media outlets including Newsmax and One American News Network—also aired post election conspiracy theories and are among the top targets for Dominion’s next round of lawsuits, according to two people familiar with the matter.Justin Nelson—a Susman attorney who is assisting in Dominion’s defamation cases against Sidney Powell, Mike Lindell, and Fox News—represented Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobb against a “Kraken” suit filed by Lin Wood, Sidney Powell, and other attorneys against Arizona election officials in an attempt to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the state.That suit, which asked a judge to “set aside the results of the 2020 General Election,” included many of the false claims which Dominion says amounted to defamation, including the allegation that Dominion uses software from a separate voting technology company, Smartmatic, and that Dominion was "founded by foreign oligarchs and dictators to ensure computerized ballot-stuffing and vote manipulation" to install help Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez steal an election in the country.At the time, Nelson called the suit an “attack on democracy,” and argued that Wood, Powell, and others were “using the federal court system in an attempt to undermine the rule of law and obtain breathtaking, startling and unprecedented relief to overturn the will of the people.”Susman attorneys also have experience in litigating a number of high profile defamation cases. Davida Brook—who signed on to the case against Powell, Giuliani, and Lindell—previously represented Melanie Kohler, a Los Angeles woman who accused director Brett Ratner of rape in a since-deleted Facebook post. Brook represented Kohler after Ratner filed a defamation suit against her. Ratner subsequently withdrew his suit.Brook also represented actress Amber Heard, who was sued by ex-husband Johnny Depp after she wrote a Washington Post op-ed which Depp claimed had falsely implied he had "perpetrated domestic violence against her."Some of the targets or potential targets of Dominion’s legal wrath have run for cover, or even resorted to deleting articles or covering their tracks. Others have remained reliably defiant, claiming that a court battle and the discovery that comes with it would lead to humiliation for Dominion instead.Lindell—who was also a major financial backer of pro-Trump attempts to nullify President Biden’s decisive 2020 victory—previously told The Daily Beast that he’d hired private investigators to dig up “dirt” and any evidence of foreign entanglements on both Dominion and Smartmatic, and that he was hoping to file countersuits in the coming weeks.People familiar with the matter say that the company’s legal team still hadn’t ruled out going after ex-President Trump specifically, but that no final decision had been made yet on if they wanted to open up that can of worms on the former leader of the free world. During his time in office, Trump personally promoted the same kinds of conspiracy theories and lies that the voting-tech executives and their attorneys now claim substantially and groundlessly damaged their business and has put them in danger via numerous death threats.Former President Trump is still facing an avalanche of separate lawsuits, probes, and criminal investigations, including ones stemming from alleged sexual assault, his family-run business empire, the bloody Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, and his broader anti-democratic efforts in the wake of the 2020 election.In recent months, Trump—who now no longer enjoys the legal protections that come with being president—has privately quipped that his enemies will be investigating and “suing me for the rest of my life.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • How well are COVID vaccines working in Americans who got them? CDC reveals new data

    The new study includes data on the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.