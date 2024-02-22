Chicago Board of Ed meets, could vote to remove school resource officers
Chicago's Board of Education could vote Thursday to remove police officers from schools.
Chicago's Board of Education could vote Thursday to remove police officers from schools.
Some forms of student loan forgiveness are taxable. If you aren't prepared, the taxes on student loan forgiveness can be significant.
Nvidia shares surged after the chipmaker's better-than-anticipated earnings report, as its CEO said generative AI has hit a "tipping point."
The widespread outage sparked confusion for some users who reported their phone was stuck in SOS mode.
Bruce Willis and Wendy Williams have both gotten diagnoses for the cognitive disorder that affects a person's ability to communicate.
All 134 FBS programs have agreed to participate in the game.
The former batting champ is looking for a bounce-back season in 2024.
Novavax has resolved a potentially expensive battle with Gavi, opening up a pathway for the company to get out of the red.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens doesn't pull any punches when it comes to explaining why you shouldn't draft a pitcher in the early rounds.
The TV personality was diagnosed with both conditions "after undergoing a battery of medical tests" in 2023. The news comes days before the release of the Lifetime doc "Where is Wendy Williams?"
Dani Alves was sentenced to four years and six months in prison for the Dec. 2022 assault.
Federal Reserve vice chair Philip Jefferson said Thursday that he sees rate cuts happening 'later this year,' becoming the latest central bank official to urge caution.
Quilted without being bulky — this cozy transitional piece will take you right through spring.
Moderna posted strong results despite investors assuming a loss for the year.
One of 8Bitdo's most budget-friendly controllers is on sale for an even lower price. The Ultimate C controller has dropped to almost a record low.
Stocks powered higher as investors celebrated Nvidia's blowout results, which beat sky-high expectations and revived the AI frenzy.
Fiat has started building the 2024 500e for the American market. The electric hatchback starts at about $34,000 with up to 149 miles of driving range.
Over 4,000 five-star reviewers agree: This easy-to-install gizmo is a dashboard 'game changer.'
Nvidia's eye-watering fourth quarter numbers show just how far the business has come in just over a year.
Whether you struggle with hard-to-hear dialogue or want more room-filling audio, here's your fix — and it's on mega-sale.
The recently announced Hall of Famer is heading home.