Chicago boy, 12, shot while picking up school supplies with father

A 12-year-old boy is lucky to be alive after he was shot multiple times in Chicago while shopping for school supplies with his father.

Lamar Davis was sitting in a parked car in the city’s Lawndale area on Wednesday, when a maroon SUV pulled up, rolled down a rear window and someone opened fire with a .45-caliber handgun, per the Chicago Tribune. Davis was struck in the back, hip, leg and buttocks. His father was not wounded. At this time, it appears the attack was random.

The child was treated at a local hospital and released the next day, according to the report. He must undergo follow-up treatment in the weeks ahead.

Davis told his family that he has no idea who shot him or why

“He was just sitting there in the car and someone shot him,” Lamar’s mother, Melissa Robinson, told the Chicago Tribune.

“Kids can’t go outside, they can’t do anything,” she added.

Davis is the oldest of six and has two sisters and three brothers. Robinson said “He is protective of them.”

According to the Chicago police, no arrests have been made in the shooting.

“Everybody just needs to think about what’s going on in the world and try not to harm others,” said Robinson. “I am just grateful he is OK.”

A 12-year-old boy was shot multiple times Wednesday night on the West Side, according to Chicago police https://t.co/xTDdT5ytf5 — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) November 12, 2020

Davis is the latest shooting victim in the city that continues to be rocked by gun violence. Earlier this month, 40 people were reportedly shot and five fatally in one weekend.

The Chicago Tribune reports that 3,619 people were shot between January 1, 2020, through November 9, 2020.

“You should see some of these cars. They’re shot up, the windshields are shot out, back windows and side doors. A lot of people are getting injured, including a number of children,” said Chicago freelance video journalist Ken Herzlich, who travels the city to document shootings and other senseless violence.

Anyone with information that could help the Davis investigation should call Chicago detectives at (312) 746-8250 or submit tips anonymously at CPDTIP.com.

