Chicago braced for more protests after video of Adam Toledo shooting

Richard Luscombe and Gloria Oladipo
Photograph: Ashlee Rezin Garcia/AP
Photograph: Ashlee Rezin Garcia/AP

Chicago was bracing for fresh protests on Friday following the release of a police body-cam video showing an officer’s deadly shooting of a 13-year-old boy with his hands in the air.

A protest rally was planned for Friday night at Logan Square Park north of the predominantly Latino community of Little Village where Adam Toledo grew up, with hundreds expected to attend. The teenager was killed by a white officer last month.

Footage of the incident was released by Chicago’s civilian office of police accountability on Thursday. Contrary to earlier indications by authorities that he was holding a weapon, the video appeared to show nothing in the teenager’s hands.

The mayor of Chicago, Lori Lightfoot, said the video was “incredibly difficult to watch, particularly at the end.”

Lightfoot pleaded for calm on Thursday, mindful of the violence that took place earlier this week at protests in Minnesota over the death of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old black man shot dead by a white police officer who claimed she mistook her service handgun for a Taser, and simmering anger in Chicago over last month’s deaths of two young black men, Anthony Alvarez, 22, and Travon Chadwell, 18, at the hands of police.

“We failed Adam,” she said at an emotional press conference with Latino community leaders before the video was released publicly.

Toledo was shot and killed by police on 29 March following a foot pursuit by officers.

At the time of the shooting, Toledo was with Ruben Roman, 21, who has been charged with several felonies in connection to that night including child endangerment and reckless discharge of a firearm.

The authorities had initially indicated that Toledo had a gun in his hand as he turned towards officers during the chase, after failing to obey commands to stop.

But the body-cam video showed Toledo stopping as the officer shouts after him, turning and putting his hands up, with no sign of a weapon. The boy is then shot in the chest from a short distance away by the officer, identified on Thursday as Eric Stillman, 34, who has been with the department since August 2015.

The footage goes on to focus on what appears to be a gun on the ground close to where Toledo was shot. Prosecutors in Roman’s case said it was a Ruger 9mm semi-automatic pistol, and that Toledo’s hand tested positive for gunshot residue.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot discusses the videos of the shooting of Adam Toledo.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot discusses the videos of the shooting of Adam Toledo. Photograph: Ashlee Rezin Garcia/AP

Dozens of residents gathered in Little Village on Thursday night to express their outrage after the footage was released.

Thursday’s protests in Little Village, a community of 75,000 people with about 80% of Mexican descent, and elsewhere in the city, were mostly peaceful. The Chicago Sun-Times reported that a group of about 50 met in Millennium Park and marched to police headquarters in downtown.

One activist, the former mayoral candidate Ja’Mal Green, tore down police tape cordoning off the building and demanded Lightfoot’s resignation over the shooting, the newspaper said.

“Lori Lightfoot herself said, ‘Oh, we need to figure out why he had a gun. He shouldn’t have been out there’,” Green said.

“Now you want to say let’s calm the city down. But when do you say let’s calm these killings down that the police department are doing?”

Among the protesters in a group that marched through the adjacent community of West Loop was Gloria Pinex, an activist whose 27-year-old son Darius was shot dead by Chicago police in 2011. Her family later received a wrongful death settlement from the city.

“I want to say to the momma, I’m here with you in solidarity. We will fight with you all the way,” Pinex said, according to ABC7 News.

As the protests continued, news broke of the shooting death of another teenager in Little Village, a 17-year-old girl named as Lydia Jimenez, who was shot in a car in the West Side area. No arrests have been made.

Lightfoot did not talk at the press conference about previous reports about Toledo holding a gun, as prosecutors charging Roman have alleged. The mayor did confirm that there was “no evidence whatsoever that Adam Toledo shot at the police”.

The Toledo family, who viewed the video on Tuesday, originally asked for the recording not to be immediately released to the public.

“We acknowledge that the release of this video is the first step in the process toward the healing of the family, the community and our city,” read a joint statement made by Lightfoot and Toledo’s family lawyers.

Adam had “a big imagination and curiosity”, loved animals and riding his bicycle and had a fascination with zombies, his mother, Elizabeth Toledo, said in the statement.

“He even had this zombie apocalypse bag packed and ready to go. May he rest in peace,” she said.

Increasing police accountability was a key part of Lightfoot’s election platform when she was running for mayor. She has served in the role since 2019.

