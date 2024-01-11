Chicago braces for heavy snow, near-blizzard conditions Friday followed by extremely cold wind chill Sunday

A significant storm is expected to move into the Chicago area Friday, bringing in wet, heavy, snow, strong winds and near-blizzard conditions through Saturday.

The first burst of snowfall across Northern Illinois and much of the Midwest is expected early morning Friday, meteorologist David King said.

“As we get into that 6 a.m. morning commute, that’s when we’re going to get some pretty high intensity snowfall rates, which can be one to two inches per hour,” King said.

The snowfall will lull for a brief period as temperatures warm in the afternoon. Gusty winds will later bring flurries, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures are expected to mirror Tuesday’s storm system.

From Friday night to Saturday morning, the storm will be at its worst, with blizzard-like conditions possible in open areas. Wind speeds could reach 40 to 50 mph. It’s expected to be the most severe storm so far this season, King said.

In Chicago, the southern suburbs may see wetter snowfall than the northern parts of the city. Snow totals are also predicted to be lower for regions directly on Lake Michigan.

People are advised to stay indoors as conditions worsen. Ice jams may develop in river areas, and visibility will decrease with the rising snowfall.

“It’s going to make for dangerous travel conditions,” King said. “Whether or not we actually meet blizzard criteria doesn’t take away from the fact the impacts are going to be very dangerous on the road.”

As the storm departs Sunday morning, an arctic air mass will move over the region, bringing single-digit temperatures and below-freezing wind chills. The coldest wind chills could reach minus 30, according to the weather service.

It’s still unclear how long the bitter cold will last, King said. Single-digit temperatures are possible through Wednesday.

“Right now, it looks like just the early part of next week is certainly going to be cold,” King said. “The question is how quickly we’ll warm up after that.”