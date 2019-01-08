Chicago brewery to offer free beer to anyone who can clear Parkey 43-yard kick

Chicago Bears fans suffered a disappointing loss on Sunday after kicker Cody Parkey missed a 43-yard field goal attempt to end what had been a very promising season for the franchise. The high-stakes moment ended with Parkey's field goal hitting the goal post twice before falling short. The Bears lost 16-15.

Angry fans took to social media to vent their frustrations about the play, but Chicago brewery Goose Island quicly came to the athlete's defense. In fact, the company proposed a challenge to show how hard it is to successfully clear the infamous kick.

The popular brewery went on to detail the basic rules of the contest, and the factors that went into the unfortunate season ender.





Goose Island will erect the goal in front of its brewery at 1800 W. Fulton St on Saturday afternoon. Participation in open to anyone who signs up at the location and the official kicking starts at 1 p.m.

Anyone who successfully makes the kick will receive a free case of beer every week for a year.