In Chicago, British foreign minister says Putin made ‘strategic error’ in thinking Ukraine invasion would fracture Western democratic alliances

Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/TNS
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rick Pearson, Chicago Tribune
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • James Cleverly
    Politician (born 1969)

CHICAGO — Russian President Vladimir Putin committed a major “strategic error” in believing his invasion of Ukraine would fragment Western democracies, the British foreign minister for Europe and North America said in Chicago this week.

Instead, Foreign Office Minister James Cleverly said, Putin saw the NATO alliance and allied countries unite against Russian aggression in a sign of democracy’s resilience.

“Democracy is messy. Democracy is untidy, and to an autocratic leader like Putin, it probably always looks as if it’s on the verge of collapse,” Cleverly, the British equivalent of U.S. secretary of state, said in an interview in Chicago with the Tribune on Wednesday.

“I think Putin read all the wrong lessons from the natural processes that liberal democracies go through — the elections, the criticism,” Cleverly said. “He was clearly not listening to the people who should know better or didn’t know better and pursued this ego-driven attack on Ukraine. And then, when the messy, untidy democracies of the liberal world saw what happened, instead of falling apart like he thought we would, we pull together because that’s what we do.”

Cleverly’s visit to Chicago was part of a tour, which that also included stops in Washington, D.C., Missouri and Minnesota, aimed at solidifying the United Kingdom’s preexisting relationships in an “really scary time” amid a backdrop of pandemic and war.

In Chicago, Cleverly traveled to the Ukrainian Village neighborhood and spoke with residents there. He said it was “quite tough, emotionally” speaking with “people who’ve got family members who are under attack.” He also met with Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul; Samir Mayekar, Chicago’s deputy mayor for economic and neighborhood development; and Michael Fassnacht, the president and CEO of World Business Chicago.

In Missouri, Cleverly traveled to Westminster College in Fulton, the site of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill’s declaration in 1946 that following World War II the Soviet Union was draping “an Iron Curtain” of communist control over neighboring countries. The famous speech has often been cited as helping usher in the Cold War. Putin’s move into Ukraine has stirred a belief that he wants to lead a restoration of the Soviet Union as a world power after its internal collapse in 1991.

In the 1946 speech, Churchill declared a “special relationship” between the United States and the United Kingdom.

“You know, the fact that there’s a Democrat in the White House and a conservative in Westminster, somehow that would pull us apart,” Cleverly said, characterizing Putin’s view of the U.S.-U.K relationship between President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. “Totally the opposite. And I strongly believe that it’s been a shock to Vladimir Putin. And for me, I think it’s something that we should be incredibly proud of.”

In addition to nations uniting on worldwide economic sanctions against Russia, Cleverly touted efforts that have provided military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine. His visit came as Biden announced an additional $800 million in U.S. weaponry, ammunition and security assistance to Ukraine as Russia appears to gear up for a renewed assault.

Johnson, the British prime minister, made a surprise visit to Kyiv and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a trip Cleverly said was aimed at “demonstrating visibly and publicly that both literally and metaphorically the British prime minister was standing shoulder-to-shoulder with President Zelenskyy” and “gave the Ukrainians a moral boost in a really, really difficult time.”

As to whether allied nations are doing enough to help Ukraine, Cleverly said, “We need to give the Ukrainians the tools to push back and push back hard against the Russian invasion so that Putin is forced to engage properly with peace talks in a way that at this moment, up until this point, he hasn’t been.”

At the same time, Cleverly said, it was “incumbent upon us all to highlight to the Russian people the horrors that are being perpetrated in their name, that they don’t know about, and they currently are being lied to systematically by their own national leadership.”

“How this is resolved, ultimately, must be guided heavily by the Ukrainians. This is their nation. They are the ones who will decide when they would accept a peace settlement ... and what the terms are. They’re the ones that will have to live with it,” he said. “Zelenskyy is not going to roll over. He’s not going to take a bad deal. We need to make sure, again echoing Winston Churchill, we need to give him the tools to get the job done.”

But as the war in Ukraine continues, there also will be a price paid by the citizens of Western democracies over trying to rein in Russian aggression, Cleverly said.

“I think we need to recognize that there is a bill to be paid and we are seeing this across the Western world — food prices going up, gas prices are going up — and those increases are a direct result of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine,” he said.

“Now, both in Washington and Westminster and in capital cities around the world, we’re going to have to do whatever we can to try and mitigate those pressures to try and help people get to work and fill their shopping trolleys and that’s not going to be easy. But the simple truth is that these pressures became inevitable the day that that war started,” he said.

———

Recommended Stories

  • Opinion: Flaws in American capitalism are hurting the nation's working class

    Anne Case will discuss the dramatic rise in deaths from opioid overdose, alcoholism, and suicide in recent decades and growing economic disparity.

  • Russian cenbank warns consumer inflation will accelerate further

    In month-on-month terms, consumer prices in Russia jumped 7.61% in March, their biggest such increase since January 1999, as the economy took a hit from sanctions and a record fall in the rouble. Last week, the central bank unexpectedly cut its key interest rate to 17% from 20% and said future cuts were possible, as emergency steps had contained the risk to financial stability, brought deposits back to banks and helped limit the threat of inflation.

  • Zelensky offers to swap pro-Putin tycoon for captured Ukrainians

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky offered Wednesday to swap pro-Kremlin tycoon Viktor Medvedchuk, who was arrested by Kyiv after escaping house arrest, for Ukrainians captured by Russia. Medvedchuk, 67, counts Russian President Vladimir Putin among his personal friends and says the Kremlin leader is godfather to his youngest daughter Darya. "I propose to the Russian Federation to exchange this guy of yours for our boys and our girls who are now in Russian captivity," says Zelensky in a video address.

  • Federal prosecutors charged a Russian politician and 2 staffers with conspiring to violate US sanctions, break foreign lobbying laws, and commit visa fraud

    The defendants are accused of having "orchestrated a covert Russian propaganda campaign in the US" to further Russia's interests.

  • Ex-Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows booted from North Carolina voter rolls after the state's attorney general launched an investigation into his voter registration

    The former North Carolina congressman "lived in Virginia and last voted in the 2021 election there" said a spokesman for the state elections board.

  • Towns Flooded, Crops Destroyed After Deadly Typhoon in Philippines

    Major flooding continued on Wednesday, April 13, in the Western Visayas region of the Philippines, three days after Typhoon Megi, known locally as Agaton, made landfall and pummeled the country with heavy rains, according to officials.This footage, released by the Civil Defense Western Visayas on Wednesday, shows aerial views of flooding in the provinces of Iloilo and Capiz.An update issued by the country’s disaster management agency on Thursday said at least 76 people had died as a result of the storm and more than 204,000 people had been displaced. However, the government-run Philippines News Agency reported that at least 113 people died in landslides in Leyte province, Eastern Visayas, that were caused by the typhoon. Credit: Civil Defense Western Visayas via Storyful

  • Horses aren’t food. Our Missouri and Kansas representatives need to back the SAFE Act

    Legilation in Congress would eliminate the threat of slaughter and export of horses for meat. | Opinion

  • So far this season, Milwaukee Brewers pitchers have been too giving when it comes to walks

    The 32 walks issued by Brewers pitchers entering the home opener Thursday were second-most in the major leagues. But don't panic just yet.

  • Thousands displaced after typhoon Megi hits Philippines

    Philippine authorities on Wednesday struggled to distribute aid to tens of thousands of displaced people sheltering in evacuation centres after typhoon Megi triggered landslides in coastal provinces that left 56 dead and dozens missing. More than 42,000 people were displaced and 200 injured when Megi made landfall at the weekend, the first tropical cyclone to hit the Philippines this year. Search and rescue efforts were focused in Baybay city, a mountainous area prone to landslides in the eastern Philippines, which has seen the majority of casualties so far, data from police and disaster agencies showed.

  • Iowa makes top 5 for Utah Valley transfer center Fardaws Aimaq

    Iowa made the cut for Utah Valley transfer center Fardaws Aimaq.

  • Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Ukrainians on Thursday they should be proud of having survived 50 days under Russian attack when the Russians “gave us a maximum of five.” In his late-night video address, Zelenskyy called it “an achievement of millions of Ukrainians, of everyone who on Feb. 24 made the most important decision of their life – to fight.” Zelenskyy gave an extensive and almost poetic listing of the many ways in which Ukrainians have helped to fend off the Russian troops, including “those who showed that Russian warships can sail away, even if it’s to the bottom” of the sea.

  • Rubio: Federal agencies should immediately cut ties with McKinsey

    Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) on Wednesday said that federal agencies should immediately cut ties with management consulting firm McKinsey & Company amid reports of the firm allowing its employees to consult for government agencies. “McKinsey & Company’s entire business model is to profit from undisclosed conflicts of interest,” Rubio said in a statement. Rubio also…

  • Finland and Sweden pursue unlinked NATO membership

    Finland had indicated it would prefer a solution that would see the two Nordic unaligned states “jump together” into NATO.

  • Trump Brags About Relationship To Putin As Fox News Shows Body Bags In Ukraine

    "I knew Putin very well. Almost as well as I know you, Sean," the former president told Sean Hannity.

  • Judge slams Trump as 'charlatan' after jury finds Jan. 6 rioter guilty on all counts

    A federal judge in D.C. on Thursday delivered a scathing rebuke of former President Donald Trump and expressed dismay over the state of American politics just moments after a jury found a defendant charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot guilty on all charges. "You know, I think our democracy is in trouble," Judge Reggie Walton said at the conclusion of the third jury trial for a defendant charged in the Capitol assault. Walton, an appointee of former President George W. Bush and one of the most senior judges on the D.C. court, said that he's received letters from people around the country expressing concern the justice system isn't confronting Jan. 6 -- which he called an "insurgency," with the seriousness it deserves.

  • Noam Chomsky, 93, issues warning: 'We're approaching the most dangerous point in human history'

    With the ongoing climate crisis and the looming possibility of nuclear war, Noam Chomsky, 93, often hailed as one of the world’s most important intellectuals alive, warns that “we’re approaching the most dangerous point in human history.” In a recent interview with The New Statesman, he recalled feeling terrified while “listening to Hitler’s speeches on the radio” at the age of 6 and writing about the 1939 fall of Barcelona at the age of 10. It is now, however, that Chomsky says we are “facing the prospect of destruction” of human life on Earth.

  • ‘Bad and Getting Worse’: Dianne Feinstein Is Losing Her Memory, Concerned Senate Sources Say

    Colleagues who spoke to the San Francisco Chronicle worry that the soon-to-be-89-year-old senator from California is suffering from cognitive decline and may not be fit for office

  • Historic World War II ship partially sinking in Buffalo, New York

    An historic World War II ship on display at a Navy and Military park in Buffalo, New York, was partially sinking Thursday, officials said. "One of our museum

  • The internet says a bird pooped on Joe Biden in Iowa. Here's what really happened.

    Something fell on President Joe Biden while he visited an ethanol plant in Menlo, Iowa, on Tuesday. Was it bird poop?

  • Penthouses in North Korea are mainly for the unfortunate few

    Leader Kim Jong Un keeps building outwardly glamorous high-rise apartment buildings in the capital, Pyongyang, with the latest being an 80-storey skyscraper completed this week. But defectors and other North Koreans say that unreliable elevators and electricity, poor water supply, and concerns about workmanship mean that historically few people have wanted to live near the top of such structures. "In North Korea, the poor live in penthouses rather than the rich, because lifts are often not working properly, and they cannot pump up water due to the low pressure," said Jung Si-woo, a 31-year-old who defected to neighbouring South Korea in 2017.