Chicago businessman Willie Wilson giving away more than $333K in free gas, groceries this weekend

CHICAGO - Chicago businessman Willie Wilson is once again paying his success forward.

This time, he is distributing $333,000 worth of food coupons and free gas to needy Chicagoans on Saturday, Dec. 3, in both Cook and DuPage counties. The coupons must be used the same day at participating grocery stores.

The multi-millionaire is ever mindful of his humble beginnings.

"I’ve been so poor," Wilson told FOX 32. "Thirteen years in Louisiana as a sharecropper, we worked and we didn’t get paid—we had been so poor we had to ask our neighbor for food and the next week we had to pay them back, and today I still consider myself poor."

As he has in past giveaways, Wilson plans to roll up his sleeves and personally pump gas; hard work always being part of the deal.

"One lady walked up to me and she said, ‘you’re pumping my gas? I can do this, you’re giving it to me.’ I said no ma’am, it’s my job to do this for you," Wilson said.

His generosity doesn’t end with the gas and the food, as Wilson plans to spend part of his Saturday at the Cook County Jail paying for inmates’ sundries, including everyday necessities like toothpaste and underwear.

"They need some help alright…some people in there have not committed a crime alright…whether you’re guilty or innocent, you’re still a human being," he insisted.

Dr. Wilson has another giveaway planned in his native Louisiana in late December and says he will hold another food and gas giveaway here in Chicago next year.

"I’m what you call a free man, when I say free I mean free spiritually, but also free financially…that I don’t have to go out tomorrow and worry about anyone is going to fine me for what I say and punching a clock, that’s a good feeling…that’s a hell of a good feeling!"

The gas giveaway begins at 7 a.m. at participating locations. People may not line up overnight.

A full list of participating gas stations and grocery stores can be found below:

Gas Stations (Start time: 7 AM)

BP, 750 N. Wells

Citgo, 1745 W. Foster

Citgo, 1345 N. Pulaski

Super Save, 48 E. Garfield Blvd.

Citgo, 2801 W. 59th Street

Marathon, 340 S. Sacramento

Citgo, 7601 S. Jeffrey Blvd.

BP, 7850 S. King Drive

Mobil, 850 E. 63rd Street

Amoco, 4402 W. Roosevelt Road

BP, 342 E. 35th Street

Mobil, 1201 W. 87th Street

Exxon, 10644 S. Halsted

Grocery Stores

There will be giveaways at 17 Petes Fresh Market locations all beginning at 10 a.m.

1. 57th & Kedzie 5724 S. Kedzie Ave. Chicago, IL 60629

2. 47th & Kedzie 4700 S. Kedzie Ave. Chicago, IL 60632

3. 43rd & Pulaski 4343 S. Pulaski Rd. Chicago, IL 60632

4. West Lawn Market 5838 S. Pulaski Rd. Chicago, IL 60629

5. 118th & Ave O 3448 E. 118th St. Chicago, IL 60617

6. Cermak & Rockwell 2526 W. Cermak Rd. Chicago, IL 60608

7. Calumet City 1968 Sibley Blvd. Calumet City, IL 60409

8. Evergreen Park 3720 W. 95th St. Evergreen Park, IL 60805

9. Oakbrook Terrace 17w675 W. Roosevelt Rd Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181

10. Madison & Western 2333 W. Madison St. Chicago, IL 60612

11. Bridgeview 10280 S. Harlem Ave. Bridgeview, IL 60455

12. Oak Park 259 Lake St. Oak Park, IL 60302

13. Willowbrook 840 Plainfield Rd. Willowbrook, IL 60527

14. Wheaton 151 Rice Lake Square Wheaton, IL 60189

15. Glen Ellyn 880 Roosevelt Rd. Glen Ellyn, IL 60137

16. Lemont 1100 State St. Lemont, IL 60439

17. Matteson 4233 Lincoln Highway Matteson, IL 60443

Other locations:

Pete’s Produce 1411 W. 87th Street, Chicago, IL (11:00am)

Pete’s Produce 1543 E. 87th Street, Chicago, IL (11:00am)

Seafood City Supermarket (11:30am) 5033 N. Elston, Chicago, IL

Shop & Save Market (12:00pm) 6312 N. Nagle Avenue, Chicago, IL

Wilson – a humanitarian and philanthropist – has held these free giveaways numerous times in the past.