Chicago car jumps curb, injures 5 pedestrians and diners; driver flees

A car in Chicago jumped a curb on Friday night injuring five people who were dining outside a restaurant in the city's Old Town neighborhood, according to police.

The suspect was driving a silver Lexus sedan and attempted to pass a white Toyota Prius that was driving in the same direction, but clipped the Prius and lost control, causing the car to jump the curb. Police responded to the crash at around 10:30 p.m.

Police said the Lexus then hit multiple people who were dining on the outside patio at the restaurant, who range in age from 24 to 32 and are considered in either good or fair condition.

When the car came to a stop, the driver fled the scene, according to police.

The driver of the Prius involved in the incident wasn't hurt and refused medical attention, according to police.

A picture of the scene shows the car that was damaged during the incident.