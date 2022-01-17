Chicago caravan for voting rights on MLK Day
Groups in Chicago marked Martin Luther King Day with a car caravan demanding that Congress pass voting rights legislation. (Jan. 17)
Groups in Chicago marked Martin Luther King Day with a car caravan demanding that Congress pass voting rights legislation. (Jan. 17)
Today's weather for Monday, January 17, 2022 brought to you by 23ABC's Kallyn Hobmann.
U.S. President Joe Biden traveled to Philadelphia on Sunday to honor the legacy of slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., as he continues to press for voting rights legislation and concerted action to combat rising extremism. Biden's visit to the "City of Brotherly Love" comes hours after an FBI hostage rescue team https://www.reuters.com/world/us/police-colleyville-texas-involved-standoff-synagogue-media-2022-01-15 stormed a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, to free three hostages after a more than 10-hour standoff. Biden and first lady Jill Biden are volunteering at Philabundance, a hunger relief organization in Philadelphia, to mark Monday's Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.
KCRA Today Jan. 17, 2022
Even though the days of 1,000% ROI may be over, it's definitely not too late to buy real estate in the metaverse. Here are three reasons why I think it's still a great place to put your money.
The Australian government and human rights groups said they are concerned about the deteriorating health of Australian blogger Yang Hengjun, three years after he was detained in China, and with a Beijing court yet to deliver a verdict in an espionage trial heard in secrecy eight months ago. An Australian citizen born in China, Yang wrote about Chinese democracy and U.S. politics online as a high-profile blogger and also penned a series of spy novels. China's foreign ministry has previously said "judicial authorities handled the case in strict accordance with the law, (and) fully protected Yang Hengjun's litigation rights".
Hurry up and take advantage of these HSN deals before they disappear! Everything department is on sale from kitchen to jewelry.
US State Department officials held talks with international energy companies on contingencies should Russia invade Ukraine.
"Even the White House economist is using the past tense when referring to Build Back Better. It's dead," CBS's Margaret Brennan told Sen. Tim Kaine.
The next pool closes at 10:45 p.m. Tuesday and the drawing starts at 11 p.m.
In a speech on the Senate floor, Sen. Sinema reaffirmed her support for the filibuster, posing a roadblock to Democrats' voting rights legislation.
AJ Foyt Racing said no driver for oval tracks has been signed. The 28-year-old Colombian is the first driver who is a woman to compete for Foyt.
Fame came abruptly for Detroit painter Jonathan Harris, whose “Critical Race Theory” painting went around the world in a matter of days in late 2021.
It doesn't hurt to look!
These dreamy finds — up to $800 off! — will have you sleeping like a baby.
Conservative pundit Ann Coulter is predicting the end of Donald Trump's hegemony in the GOP, saying the former president "is done.""Trump is done," Coulter, a onetime Trump booster turned critic, wrote in an email to The New York Times. "You guys should stop obsessing over him."Coulter's comments came in an article published in the Times on Sunday about the mounting tensions between Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) amid speculation of a...
Donald Trump made provocative comments about the Democratic party's stances on abortion and transgender rights at a rally in Florence, Arizona.
James is investigating whether Trump organization officials artificially inflated or deflated the value of properties for loan and tax purposes.
KYIV (Reuters) -Germany's foreign minister said on Monday she hoped tensions with Russia over Ukraine could be solved by diplomacy, but she warned that Moscow would suffer if it does attack its neighbour. Minister Annalena Baerbock was speaking in Kyiv on a tour that next takes her to Moscow after talks between Russia and Western states on the Kremlin's deployment of tens of thousands of troops along Ukraine's border ended with no breakthrough last week. The United States https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/us-concerned-russia-prepping-ukraine-invasion-if-diplomacy-fails-official-2022-01-14 said last week it feared Russia was preparing a pretext to invade Ukraine, which Moscow denies.
At a rally in Florence, Arizona, Donald Trump criticized some states for considering race in the allocation of treatments for COVID-19 in short supply.
Former Presidents and members of Congress don’t get salaries ‘for life’