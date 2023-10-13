Chicago City Council debate on Israel-Palestine conflict briefly paused as protestors cleared out

Mayor Brandon Johnson had the Chicago City Council chambers cleared Friday afternoon during debate over a proposed symbolic resolution backing Israel after unruly audience members drowned out all discussion on the measure amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

The resolution from Ald. Debra Silverstein , 50th, the council’s lone Jewish member, calls on aldermen to support Israel as the country continues its bombardments of the Gaza strip following a deadly weekend assault by Hamas fighters.

A special City Council meeting was scheduled after her resolution came together during a week of tensions escalating among council members over the international conflict, with Silverstein and others condemning some Democratic Socialist colleagues for also denouncing Israel’s role in the ongoing conflict.

But before aldermen could even debate, chants of “Free, free Palestine” rang out until sergeant-at-arms staff asked crowds to quiet down, with Johnson banging his gavel several times and threatening to clear the chamber if the public could not maintain decorum. As the clerk was reading Silverstein’s resolution, more pro-Palestine chants drowned her out.

Silverstein’s subsequent address on the council floor also was interrupted by protests.

As she noted the more than 1,300 Israeli lives lost in a little more than a week and said, “this resolution is not about Israel and Palestine,” protesters shouted “Yes it is” and “You have blood on your hands, Silverstein! Shame on you! Shame on you! Shame on you!”

Johnson firmly gave a final warning before allowing about a dozen Chicago police officers and sergeant-at-arms staff to clear out all members of the public gallery. Some pro-Palestinian supporters refused to leave, pointing and yelling at council members, including Silverstein, until they were physically pulled out.

Following Johnson’s order to have the council chamber cleared, audience members continued: “Silverstein, you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide!”

After a brief recess, aldermen reconvened in an emptier council chambers to continue debating the resolution.

“Hamas terrorists kidnapped dozens of innocent civilians, including women, children, and infants, from Israel and forced them across the border into Gaza to be used as human shields and bargaining chips in the furtherance of future attacks; and,” Silverstein’s resolution said. “... Israel, like any other sovereign nation, has the right and the obligation to protect its citizens against terrorism and attack by hostile foreign powers.”

The measure did not, as requested by progressive Ald. Rossana Rodriguez Sanchez, 33rd, also nod to brutalities that Palestinians faced from the Israeli government but did say that “while Hamas’s attack was expressly directed at civilian Israeli targets, it has resulted in ensuing violence in Gaza that has caused the death of many innocent Palestinians.”

Rodriguez Sanchez, a Johnson ally, had reached out to Silverstein to suggest amendments that would “center the humanity of Palestinians who are confined to an open-air prison and whose lands have been occupied for decades,” according to an email exchange Silverstein shared with the Tribune.

Other progressive aldermen also have voiced support for Palestine and nearly succeeded in quashing the resolution’s discussion entirely when Silverstein’s motion to suspend the rules to take up her measure failed to get two-thirds of the body’s sign-on, as required. But a motion to overrule that requirement passed 25-18.

Johnson did not say earlier this week whether the resolution should be amended but committed to an open discussion and condemned Hamas for “one of the worst acts of terror we’ve witnessed.”

“I’m going to oversee a meeting that allows for the type of robust conversation to take place,” he said Wednesday, calling for Council members to “center humanity in this moment.”

This is a developing story.

