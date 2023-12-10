Chicago Cook Workforce Partnership launches hiring tool
The Chicago Cook Workforce Partnership is launching a public outreach campaign to increase awareness of the region's 10 American Job Centers to local career seekers and employers.
The Chicago Cook Workforce Partnership is launching a public outreach campaign to increase awareness of the region's 10 American Job Centers to local career seekers and employers.
Payback is hell. In a turn of the tables, job seekers are increasingly ghosting employers. That’s according to a new report by Indeed, the online job search platform.
Are we really willing to trust mercurial SpaceX CEO Elon Musk with people's air supplies?
Elon Musk created a poll on Saturday asking users to vote on whether Alex Jones should be reinstated. After the majority voted "Yes," the conspiracy theorist best known for calling the Sandy Hook massacre a hoax was given his X account back.
Mobile EV charging startups seek to fill public charging gaps such as in remote locations and parking complexes.
Also on deck: Monopoly on markdown, a robovac for under $100, an Emeril Lagasse air fryer oven for nearly $100 off and so, so much more.
Lawrence is just six days removed from a high ankle sprain.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs game.
There is going to be a lot more carnival food in your future.
Even if the IRS achieves a 100% collectible rate and closes the estimated $688 billion tax gap, that won’t be enough to meaningfully shrink the US debt gap.
A 2005 Suzuki Verona, successor to the Daewoo Leganza, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
Congress is in the midst of a wave of retirements with a shift that will be felt across the financial world for years to come.
'If these pants were a food they would be lasagna and a glass of wine,' says one of 13,000+ five-star fans. Time to grab this winter survival essential!
A mega-popular wireless charger for $16, popular earbuds for 60% off, cozy indoor-outdoor slippers at a nearly 50% discount: Scoop 'em up while you can.
He nestles perfectly in James’ shadow, never upsetting the apple cart when his talent makes the case he could cause conflict.
In an era of super-teams, the Fever’s plan is to slowly build from the basement back to the top. The close losses, the mini improvements and the overall fight Boston and the young team put up show it’s working.
Add to cart now to get it in time for holiday travel.
Ohtani reportedly agreed to a 10-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday.
Hey, folks, welcome to Week in Review (WiR), TechCrunch's regular newsletter that recaps the past few days in tech. AI stole the headlines once again, with tech giants from Google to X (formerly Twitter) heading off against OpenAI for chatbot supremacy. In this edition of WiR, we cover Google faking a demo of its new AI model (and giving out offensive notebooks to Black summit attendees), defense startup Anduril unveiling a fighter jet weapon, the continued fallout from the 23andMe hack, and the release of the Grand Theft Auto VI trailer.
Ohtani, the two-way phenom who has been far and away the most valuable player in baseball the past three seasons, announced the deal via Instagram on Saturday.
Ohtani's deal is worth more than certain NHL teams right now.