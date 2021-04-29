The Chicago cop who fatally shot a Latino man asked another officer to cuff him as he lay bleeding. The officer gave the man medical aid instead.

Anthony Alvarez shooting
The partner of Chicago Officer Evan Solano immediately tried to provide medical aid to Anthony Alvarez, who was shot during a foot chase. Chicago Civilian Office of Police Accountability

  • Anthony Alvarez was shot and killed on March 31 during a foot chase in a Chicago neighborhood.

  • The cop who shot Alvarez asked another officer to cuff the man as he lay bleeding, body camera footage shows.

  • That officer refused and yelled that he needed to render aid to Alvarez, according to the footage.

The Chicago police officer who shot a 22-year-old Latino man as he ran away during a foot chase last month asked the other officer on scene to place the bleeding man in handcuffs, according to police body camera footage released by the city's independent police review board.

That officer refused to do so and instead tended to the man's wounds, the footage shows.

Chicago's Civilian Office of Police Accountability released footage of the March 31 shooting of Anthony Alvarez on Wednesday and recommended Evan Solano, the officer who shot Alvarez, be relieved of his police duties.

The footage showed Solano chased Alvarez on foot through an alley before Alvarez turned onto a residential street.

"Hey, drop the gun! Drop the gun!" Solano said before he aiming his own gun at Alvarez.

Four shots then rang out in the footage before Alvarez fell to the ground and groaned, asking Solano, "Why you shooting me?"

"You had a gun!" Solano responded.

The footage shows the second officer ran to Alvarez, who lay flat and bleeding on the ground.

"Cuff him, cuff him," Solano shouted.

"No. I gotta render aid, I'm going to render aid," the officer shouted at Solano as he walked over and attempted to put handcuffs on Alvarez.

"The gun is right there," the officer added, pointing to an object on the ground.

The officers on scene called for an ambulance, and the footage shows they flagged down an ambulance twice as it passed them, yelling out in frustration when it didn't stop.

The footage also shows that while the officers waited, they pulled down Alvarez's pants, revealing gunshot wounds to his legs that were bleeding heavily. They both attempted to use first aid equipment on the man, and the footage shows them struggling with unwrapping the items.

Eventually, other Chicago police officers arrived on scene and the footage shows they also tried to render aid to Solano.

Officials said Alvarez was later taken to the hospital and pronounced dead, according to The Washington Post and NBC Chicago. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said it could not yet comment on an autopsy, The Post added.

After an investigation, COPA plans to hand over its report to the Cook County State's Attorney's Office, which would ultimately decide whether to press charges against the officer, the Associated Press reported.

A spokesman for COPA didn't immediately respond to Insider's request seeking more information, including the name of the second responding officer and the amount of time it took for the ambulance to arrive.

Officers' duty to render aid in emergencies was a key topic in the Derek Chauvin trial

Earlier this month in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the fired Minneapolis officer convicted of George Floyd's murder, policing experts testified that officers have a responsibility and duty to render medical aid during emergencies while they wait for paramedics to arrive.

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo had testified that police officers are trained in basic medical care and have a duty to use it during emergencies.

"I mentioned that we are oftentimes going to be the first ones to respond to someone who needs medical attention and so we absolutely have a duty to render that aid," he said.

First responders testified in the Chauvin case that the officer did not attempt to provide medical aid to Floyd, who lost his pulse after Chauvin pinned him to the ground for more than nine minutes.

