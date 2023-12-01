Chicago cop relieved of powers after being charged with falsely reporting armed robbery

A Chicago police officer was stripped of her powers following criminal charges that she falsely reported a robbery earlier this year, authorities said.

In a written statement, police on Thursday said the officer, Zondranika Williams, 37, was put on desk duty Tuesday, the same day she appeared before a judge on a felony disorderly conduct charge. Williams was accused of calling 911 in September as the victim of an armed robbery that did not take place, according to court records.

Cook County Judge Ankur Srivastava ordered Williams released while she awaits trial, records show. She is next set to appear in court Dec. 5.

Police provided no other information about Williams. Williams has worked as a police officer since June 2015, according to the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board.