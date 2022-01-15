Chicago cop reprimanded in reinvestigation of ‘04 death of David Koschman promoted to lieutenant

A Chicago police supervisor who was disciplined for his role in the department’s shoddy handling of the reinvestigation into the 2004 death of David Koschman — who was punched by a nephew of then-Mayor Richard M. Daley — was recently promoted to lieutenant, officials said Friday night.

Sam Cirone will be assigned to the Area 3 detective division, the same unit that handled the original investigation into Koschman’s death 17 years ago, according to police department sources.

Cirone has worked at CPD for 29 years and was promoted based of his test score on the lieutenant’s exam, the department said.

Cirone had faced a possible one-year suspension on accusations by city officials that he ran a poor reinvestigation into Koschman’s death in 2011. He was accused of failing to adequately review a police report for inaccuracies and didn’t instruct detectives to interview key witnesses or canvass the original crime scene.

In Dec. 2019, the Chicago Police Board voted 5-0 of finding Cirone guilty of failing to adequately supervise the case but penalized him with only a reprimand, among the least punitive measures that does not involve any time off from work without pay.

Cirone, who was a sergeant during the reinvestigation, was among four supervisors and two detectives accused by city Inspector General Joseph Ferguson’s office of violating department rules during the second look into the death of Koschman, who died 12 days after being hit by a single punch by Richard Vanecko, Daley’s nephew, after a brief, drunken confrontation in the Rush Street nightlife district.

The case was reopened in 2011 following Chicago Sun-Times stories critical of the original police investigation into Koschman’s death in May 2004.

Vanecko eventually pleaded guilty to one felony count of involuntary manslaughter in 2014. He was given the sentence of 60 days in jail, followed by 60 days of home confinement and then 2 1/2 years of probation. Vanecko also was required to pay $20,000 in restitution to Koschman and issue an apology.

One of the two detectives under Cirone’s supervision, Nicholas Spanos, was suspended for a year in the case but skipped most of that suspension by using accrued paid leave time, according to a report from Ferguson’s office. James Gilger, the other detective working for Cirone on the case, left the department before facing any discipline.

Three other supervisors in the reinvestigation have also since left the department, including Deputy Chief Dean Andrews, Cmdr. Joseph Salemme and Lt. Denis Walsh. Walsh allegedly removed the original file on the Koschman case from his office for “no legitimate work purpose.”

In its decision to only reprimand Cirone, the police board found that while he supervised an investigation “that was not entirely thorough,” the board laid blame on Cirone’s superiors and others for shoddy work.

The board blamed Andrews for playing a “major role” in “designing” an inaccurate police report in the case, Salemme, “who clearly exercised little command authority over the investigation,” and Detectives Spanos and Gilger for their work.

“Sergeant Cirone failed as a supervisor, but his role in this investigation and his responsibility for its failures is clearly less than that of the actual detectives and those above him,” the police board wrote.

“Moreover, the Board finds that Sergeant Cirone’s conduct is mitigated by the fact that he was supervising the investigation of many other serious cases while the 2011 Koschman re-investigation was taking place.”

Jeremy Gorner contributed.

