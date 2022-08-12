Chicago police shoot and injure man on Near West Side; 1 held

Chicago police shot and injured a man on Chicago’s West Side Friday afternoon, officials said.

Paramedics responded to the 2100 block of West Adams Street about 3:30 p.m. and took the gunshot victim in unknown condition to Stroger Hospital, said Larry Merritt, spokesperson for the Chicago Fire Department.

Tom Ahern, spokesperson for the Chicago Police Department, said on Twitter no officers were injured in the “police involved shooting.”

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability in a tweet said “investigators are on scene of an officer-involved shooting near 2100 W. Adams,” and it was asking anyone who has information related to the shooting to call the office at 312-746-3609 or reach out through its website at chicagocopa.org.

Check back for updates.