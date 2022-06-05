Chicago cop shot in broad daylight; third law enforcement officer in one week

A Chicago police officer was shot on Sunday afternoon and is currently being treated at a local hospital.

Chicago Police Department spokesperson Tom Ahern told FOX 32 that the officer was shot at around 2 p.m. on the city's South Side at the intersection of West 69th Street and South Wood Street.

The officer's condition is unknown, according to a tweet from Ahern.

Police officers attend a Chicago Police Department promotion and graduation ceremony on October 20, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. Scott Olson/Getty Images

The officer is being treated at the University of Chicago hospital.

The officer shooting comes just days after another Chicago police officer was shot while attempting to make a traffic stop, FOX 32 reported. It also happened just days after a Chicago man shot a U.S. Marshal and a police dog.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.