Chicago Cops Are Under Investigation for Sexual Assault of Immigrants Living in Police Station

Chicago police are investigating their own officers who are accused of sexual assault against newly arrived immigrants—including a now-pregnant teenager— who were living at a police station, according to the Chicago media. Chicago Sun-Times reported that one of the officers responsible for covering the neighborhoods of Lawndale and Little Village is accused of raping a teenager and impregnating them. No age was reported.

The newspaper reported that multiple officers are under investigation for sexual crimes, both internally and by an independent accountability arm.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson’s office said they are monitoring the situation closely. “The city takes these allegations, as well as the care and well-being of all residents and new arrivals, very seriously,” a spokesperson from the mayor’s office said. “We are monitoring the situation closely, but cannot comment further as this is the subject of an ongoing investigation by the bureau of internal affairs and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.”

