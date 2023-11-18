Chicago crime: Man shot at during argument with driver on Far South Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot at during an argument on Chicago's Far South Side Saturday afternoon.
At about 3:56 p.m., a 31-year-old man was in the 11400 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue when he was involved in an argument with the driver of a white sedan, police said.
The driver then displayed a gun and fired shots in the victim's direction before fleeing the scene.
The victim suffered a graze wound and declined EMS.
No offenders are in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.