CHICAGO - A man was shot in the arm while in the parking lot of a South Side restaurant Sunday morning.

At about 10:12 a.m., a 22-year-old man was in the parking of a restaurant in the 1900 block of East 95th Street when he was shot in the arm by an unknown offender, police said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in fair condition.

Area Two detectives continue to investigate.