Chicago crime: Man stabbed after traffic crash on Southwest Side

CHICAGO - A man was stabbed after a traffic crash in Back of the Yards Sunday afternoon.

At about 1:15 p.m., a 25-year-old man was involved in a minor traffic accident in the 4900 block of South Hermitage.

When the man got out of his vehicle to exchange information, he got into an argument with the driver of the other vehicle, police said.

The argument then turned physical, and at that time, the man was stabbed by the other driver.

The offending driver entered his vehicle and fled the scene.

The victim transported himself to an area hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

There is no offender in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.