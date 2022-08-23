Chicago crime: Michigan man arrested for allegedly sexually abusing boy, 6, in McDonald's bathroom stall

A Michigan man has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a 6-year-old boy in a Chicago McDonald's restaurant, police said.

Bryan Sutton, 62, is a resident of Flint, Michigan. Sutton faces one felony count of kidnapping and another felony count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse against a victim under 13 years of age.

The alleged molestation took place in a bathroom at the McDonald’s location on North Clark street in Chicago - the former site of the Rock 'n' Roll McDonald's flagship restaurant.

The incident happened at around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. A security guard responded to the incident.

Sutton allegedly battered the 61-year-old security guard. Police soon arrived and took the suspect, who reportedly resisted arrest, into custody.

The 6-year-old victim was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital, while the security guard did not require medical attention.

No other details about the case or its investigation were made immediately available.