Chicago crime: Offender kicking in doors, breaking windows of businesses and stealing property

CHICAGO - Police are warning South Side businesses about a string of robberies that occurred in September and October.

In each incident, an unknown offender gained access to a business by kicking in or prying open a door or window, police said.

The offender then took property from within.

The burglaries occurred at the following locations and times:

6700 block of South Indiana Avenue on Sept. 26 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

7000 block of South Indiana Avenue on Sept. 30 at 10:45 a.m.

200 block of East 69th Street on Oct. 4 between midnight and 6:45 a.m.

200 block of East 69th Street on Oct. 4 at 8:34 p.m.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at (312) 747-8384.