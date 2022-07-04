Chicago crowds attack police, shoot fireworks in late-night unrest

Violent crowds in Chicago attacked police cars with fists and fireworks in at least two incidents this weekend, injuring one officer.

Police first came under attack Saturday night when a crowd jumped on top of a patrol car, kicking and punching the vehicle until the windshield broke. One officer was injured in the incident, according to CBS Chicago.

A second incident early Monday morning saw a crowd shooting fireworks at patrol cars, which reversed away slowly as the crowd kicked and punched the vehicle.

There have been no reported injuries from the second incident, and police made no arrests.

Chicago has seen extensive violence throughout Independence Day weekend, with 54 people being shot, including seven fatalities, since Friday.

Police officials called on parents to keep track of their children throughout the weekend.

"There's no reason why everyone can't enjoy the holiday and every event safety. Parents, please, please know where your children are," Police Super intendant David Brown said. "Don't leave them to government to be the parents of your kids. We need you, parents, please, to help us make sure your young people are safe."

The youngest victim of Chicago's shootings was a 10-year-old boy, who was wounded in his bedroom after at least one gunman opened fire on his home. The boy is in the hospital and in good condition, according to ABC-7.

The current total of ten fatalities may increase, as several critically-injured shooting victims remain hospitalized.