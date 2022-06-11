Chicago drill rapper FBG Cash killed and a woman wounded in Auburn Gresham shooting

CHICAGO — Chicago drill rapper FBG Cash was killed early Friday morning in an Auburn Gresham shooting that also left a 29-year-old woman wounded, according to authorities and the rapper’s manager and friend.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office confirmed Tristian Hamilton was the deceased in the shooting. Tristian Hamilton is also the real name of FBG Cash, according to his manager and friend, who said he goes by Goony.

According to Chicago police, Hamilton and a 29-year-old woman were in a vehicle in the 8100 block of South Marshfield Avenue when the shooting happened. At 5:32 a.m., a black four-door sedan approached, and an unknown shooter got out of the car and opened fire, according to the authorities. The shooter fled the scene in the sedan and no one was in custody, police said.

Hamilton was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead. The 29-year-old woman was also transported to Christ Hospital in serious condition, with gunshot wounds on the left arm and upper back, police said.

Goony, who called Hamilton “Cash,” said the last time he saw Hamilton in person was early last week when he dropped Hamilton off at the airport in Houston to catch a flight back to Chicago, but they talked on Facetime “every day up until he passed.” Hamilton was in the process of moving to Houston, where Goony lives, and he intended to get back to Houston “sooner rather than later,” Goony said.

“He was supposed to be coming right back,” Goony said. “He was supposed to be grabbing his things and coming right back.”

The music videos for many of FBG Cash’s songs boast hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube. The artist made Chicago drill rap, a subset of hip-hop, promoting murder and retaliation.

His performance name refers to his Gangster Disciples music crew, “Fly Boy Gang.” Associated rapper FBG Duck was shot and killed in August 2020.

Police said detectives are investigating the shooting.

Goony had been managing Hamilton for about two months and had been friends with him for a year. He said he is “heartbroken” by his friend’s death and “definitely disappointed.”

“Cash was a superstar,” he said. “He took his craft seriously. He was always working. He was hilarious. Had me slapping my knee every five minutes. It didn’t matter what we were doing, he always found something funny out of any situation.”

