Chicago drive-by shooting leaves 8 injured in third mass attack in six hours, police say

A drive-by shooting targeting a party bus in Chicago late last night has left eight people injured in what was the third mass attack in the city in a span of six hours, police say.

The gunfire unfolded hours after a pair of shootings happened within minutes of each other in the city’s North Lawndale neighborhood, killing a 14-year-old boy who was hit in the head and wounding nine others, according to Fox32 Chicago.

Five people were struck in each of the first two shootings and it is not immediately clear if they are connected, the station adds. One of them happened near an elementary school.

CHICAGO FAMILY SAYS THEY ARE MOVING AFTER BABY GIRL SHOT IN HEAD, REPORT SAYS

In the third shooting involving the party bus, which occurred just before midnight in Lincoln Park, someone in a Jeep Grand Cherokee pulled up alongside the vehicle and opened fire, police told the Chicago Sun-Times.

The victims in the attack ranged in age from 23 to 52, and are currently in good to serious conditions at local hospitals, the newspaper says.

They were struck in areas including the chest, leg and groin, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

No one is in custody in connection to any of those three shootings, reports say.

Across the city of Chicago, a total of 28 people were reported injured in shooting incidents on Wednesday, including the three mentioned above.

Police tell Fox News they will hold a press conference about the shootings at 12 p.m. ET.